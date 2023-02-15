Port terminal operators lament low January imports

Nigerian port terminal operators lamented 30 per cent drop in cargo throughput in the first six weeks of 2023. The Chairman of Seaports Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, said at breakfast meeting organised by the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) with the themed: “Nigeria’s 2023 Economic Outlook: Special focus on maritime shipping industry,” that the drop in port activities was attributed to numerous factors. She noted that foreign exchange remained the major setback as the purchasing power of importers had weakened further with $/800 recorded in the parallel market. Haastrup explained that the growing economic hardship coupled with government fiscal policies on certain imports like Customs duties on vehicles would also define the cargo volumes to be recorded at ports throughout the year.

She said: “This year, it is going to be very gloomy. We have a downward turn of about 30per cent cargoes and 40 per cent for general cargoes. The first quarter and second quarter in 2023 will see lower importation until after the elections. Naira devaluation is also a major issue with N800/$ in the parallel market. Nigeria is a cash-based economy and right now there isn’t enough cash. “Gridlock really affects our business and makes the port environment unconducive for business. We have serious challenges in getting trucks to evacuate cargoes. ENL has an average of 300 trucks daily to evacuate cargoes. For the past eight years it has been very challenging. This affects the way businesses are done and delays the turnaround time of ships. Each ship loses money by delays caused by the gridlock.” Haastrup was worried that the Federal Government was planning to further devalue the naira, noting that gridlock and port access obstacles had affected terminal operations and Nigeria’s competitiveness in the region over the years. It would be recalled that in 2022, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that the global economic and inflation crises, global reduction in household incomes and purchasing power and scarcity of foreign exchange all of which had negatively affected business environment, affected government revenue and constrained expenditure. The Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello- Koko, said that the development in the port industry could not be severed from the macroeconomic environment with galloping inflation that had grossly reduced the disposable income of households, the depreciating exchange rates that stifle business environment and the dwindling government revenue that constrains expenditure. According to him, “in the face of these harsh macroeconomic indices, the Nigerian Ports Authority has forged on to deliver port and harbour services to the teeming operators in the export and import businesses across the country.” However, Bello-Koko said that Nigeria’s seaports received a total of 1,992 ships with an aggregate gross registered tonnage of 60.2 million tonnes and handled 849,175 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of container in the first six months of 2022. Bello-Koko added that 132,543 units of imported vehicles and 38,672,392 metric tonnes of bulk cargo passed through the port during the period under review. He explained: “The average turn-around-time of vessels, indicating port efficiency, stood at 5.16 days. This is an improvement, and we are strategising to perform better in the second half of the year.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...