Port users decry clumsy cargo examination

The slow pace of examination at the seaports has led to inefficiency and cargo diversion to neighbouring countries, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Plans by the Federal Government to eliminate delay in inspection of goods at the port have not been achieved since the ports were concessioned in 2006. In 2017, government planned to acquire 10 new scanners for Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in order to replace the obsolete ones by deploying two scanners each at of Lagos Port, Tin Can Port and one each at Rivers, Calabar, Onne, Warri ports, Kano, Banki and Seme land borders in order to end 100 per cent physical examination, which has hindered trade facilitation. However, no scanning machine has been purchased since then.

Issue

Worried by the delay and poor cargo clearing system, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, said in Lagos that the manual inspection of cargoes by the Customs at the nation’s seaports did not promote efficiency, saying that there was need for deployment of scanners and automation of the cargo clearing process to reduce the burden of consignees. She said: “Our cargoes are inspected physically. You can imagine how difficult and challenging that would be having cargoes that come into the country examined physically. We need to make sure that we put in place automation mechanism to improve port efficiency.” Also, the Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, challenged the Federal Government to expedite action on the provision of scanners at various seaports in the country. While expressing displeasure at the slow pace of government in addressing the problem of faulty scanners at the port, which had compelled men of the Nigerian Customs Service to resort to 100 per cent physical examination of cargo, Afolabi said that the situation had the potential of compromising the nation’s security. The cargo clearing process under the present condition, according to Afolabi, has remained cumbersome and made the port unattractive and without any competitive edge. He said: “I am convinced that the absence of needed facilities like the scanner at the ports is what has emboldened the unpatriotic criminals to keep importing arms. There is little that the Customs can do to prevent this when they are not well equipped.”

Corruption

Similarly, a former President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Prince Olayiwola Shittu, complained that the failure of Customs to acquire scanners at the port despite several assurances by the Customs management was a strong indication that they were benefiting from the manual cargo clearance system. According to him, “a lot of people are benefiting from the system, the chaos is better for them. It is just because they benefit from it. Let the terminal operators carry out 100 percent scanning and the report shows the ones that can go for physical examination because we can’t run away from that.”

Solution

To address the provision of the scanners, Afolabi urged government to take advantage of private sector financing, in view of the current dwindling financial capability of government. He said: “I have been an advocate of concessioning the port scanning services in the country. The country is just exiting recession and government does not have the financial muscle to undertake this kind of huge capital investment. Just like government concessioned the seaports in 2006, which has yielded great results and turned the maritime sector around, the concessioning of the port scanning services will also help in improving efficiency at the port and curb the dangers associat-ed with 100per cent physical examination currently being embarked upon by men of the Nigeria Customs Service.” Also, Bala-Usman said: “We need to deploy scanners at our ports so that our cargoes can be inspected using scanners. Right now, as a lot of consignees are aware.” Shittu advised the Federal Government to contract the services of terminal operators to provide and manage cargo scanners at the nation’s seaports and land borders. He explained that the terminal operators were better placed to manage scanners as they would ensure their efficient management, which in turn would improve cargo dwell time at the port and ultimately lead to trade facilitation. Shittu said: “Government should seat with terminal operators and work out a contract for them to provide, maintain scanners and pass on the result into a secure server accessible to Customs and other agencies. Because they also want to make sure that dwell time of cargo at the port reduces so as cargoes are landing, they are scanning and sending the result just like what the previous pre-shipment inspection people were doing before. The earlier people evacuate their cargo, the better for their turn around too. That is what they do in South Africa, they don’t even need to take permission from anybody as the consignments are coming in; they are scanning it.” He explained that people left their cargoes in the port because it is cheaper to leave them than hire a warehouse. Shittu stressed: “I support that terminal operators manage the scanners and I am sure they will buy very good scanners, not fairly used that they normally use political consideration to purchase.”

Last line

Physical cargo examination at the port will continue to hamper efficiency and induce corrupt practices except urgent step is taken to automate in order to make Nigerian ports more competitive.

