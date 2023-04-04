Arts & Entertainments

Portable Advices Nigerians To Mingle With Lawyers Who Know Law (Video)

2023-04-04

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known by his stage name Portable on Tuesday showered praises on his lawyer after meeting all of his bail conditions.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable presented himself to court on a five-count charge of assault and stealing after spending three days in jail.
But the singer was granted a bailable bond of N300,000 following the court proceedings on Monday.
Portable advises Nigerians from the comfort of his Parlour after his squadron of Lawyers perfected his bail condition and bailed him out of prison in 2 seconds in a recent video.
The 29-year-old singer urges Nigerians in the video to try to mingle with lawyers who know the law, and that is just the beginning.

