Portable Begs Davido To Feature In His Song

Street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has drawn the attention of afrobeat singer, Davido after begging him to feature in his song.

The controversial singer, Portable had taken to his Instagram page to plead with the superstar to feature in his song.

He hailed him and sang praises of Davido while begging him for the opportunity.

Hailing the DMW boss, he said, “Make una hemo me beg Davido, Baba Imade make he give me one verse. Alaye mi Davido give me one verse o, I have a chorus. Please have mercy on my life.

“Who go help you no go stress you. Destiny has no competition, go after it and make it happen, don’t wait for things to happen”.

Davido, took to his DM to respond to him, hailing him. He said, “Zazu Zazuuuuu”

Portable who was excited by his response to his Dm, rained praises on him, and he pleaded with the singer.

“Biza Biza Ogun Owo. Owo baba Imade. Carry me go trabaye. Ogun Owo Davido, carry me go trabaye. No get money near work”.

On sharing the video, he captioned the post with, “Ogun Owo Music industry. Carry me Trabaye. Bless me with one verse.

“Who Go help you no go stress you. I vat chorus. Zazuu Ika of Africa”.

