Portable celebrates fourth child with third ‘baby mama’

Fast-rising street-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable’ has welcomed his fourth child with third ‘baby mama’.

The 27-year-old Sango Ota-based singer shared a picture of his baby mama’s bump and a video of the newborn on his Instagram page.

The Zazu crooner said the birth of the baby was a double celebration for him as the day marked his first anniversary in the music industry.

Recall that Portable rose to fame and marked his entrance into the spotlight on December 10, 2021, after Poco Lee introduced him to Olamide which brought about the collabo for his hit single, “Zazzu Zeh”.

The leader of the Zeh nation movement revealed the child’s name as Akorede Omolalomi Badmus.

“Thank u lord for the Gift of Life. Akorede Omolalomi Badmus. It’s a new bouncing baby boy. Congrats to myself and the mother @honey_berry25 Iyawo IKA. December 10th de day real fame came & same Dec 10th I welcomed a new baby boi. God no dey disappoint,” Portable wrote.

The baby is the second from Portable this year, the singer had one in early June with his wife and also shared another news in November that he’s expecting another baby soon.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...