Portable Celebrates His Freedom, Gives Out Food Items To Lagosians (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable took to the streets to share food items in celebration of his freedom from Police custody.
New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Portable was granted bail after he was arrested by the police and arraigned on three count charges bordering on assault and theft of musical equipment.
Not less than 24 hours after he regained his freedom, the singer took to the streets of Lagos, distributing various food items to the delight of numerous people who gathered around him.
Sharing the video, the singer said his spirit could not be broken despite his recent ordeal, expressing hope while advising everyone to find the right friends and life partner and to thank God for his blessings always.
According to the 29-year-old singer, his life is a testament to the grace of God.
He wrote, “OLOGO LATEST Portable Omolalomi. The Street King CEO Dr. ZEH Nation. Them no fit kill my vibes IKA OF AFRICA. I pray everyone finds the right circle of friends and the right partner life is already hard relationships should be the least of our worries.
