Portable Celebrates His Freedom, Gives Out Food Items To Lagosians (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable took to the streets to share food items in celebration of his freedom from Police custody.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Portable was granted bail after he was arrested by the police and arraigned on three count charges bordering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

Not less than 24 hours after he regained his freedom, the singer took to the streets of Lagos, distributing various food items to the delight of numerous people who gathered around him.

Portable who shared the video on his Instagram page was seen smiling and interacting with those present as he gives out bread, rice, drinks, and other edibles to the crowd. Sharing the video, the singer said his spirit could not be broken despite his recent ordeal, expressing hope while advising everyone to find the right friends and life partner and to thank God for his blessings always. According to the 29-year-old singer, his life is a testament to the grace of God. He wrote, “OLOGO LATEST Portable Omolalomi. The Street King CEO Dr. ZEH Nation. Them no fit kill my vibes IKA OF AFRICA. I pray everyone finds the right circle of friends and the right partner life is already hard relationships should be the least of our worries. “Nobody can tell me God isn’t real… Looking at all the blessings in my life. I can see Grace all around me they don’t happen by luck or chance it was all Him. On God. Akoi Grace very no dey disgrace. God dey”. Watch the video below 👇 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Zeh (@portablebaeby)

