Portable Flaunts Dollar Notes Minutes After Being Granted Bail (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has taken to his official Instagram page to flaunt bundles of dollar notes barely two hours after he was granted bail by a High Court in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph had on Friday reported that the operatives of the Nigerian Police Force arrested Portable during which one of them was allegedly injured while resisting attempts by the police to arrest him and also referred to himself as “a federal government liability”.

The singer, however, presented himself before the Ifo Magistrate Court in Ogun State on Monday, April 3, on three count charges of assault and theft after given 72-hour ultimatum given to him to honour police invitations which were extended to him five times

During the Court hearing, the 29-year-old controversial singer was thereby granted bail of N300,000 by the court with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to April 26.

Shortly after being granted bail, Portable took to his Instagram page and shared photos of himself posing in front of a luxury car with dollars in his hands.

On sharing the photos, the singer thanked God for his release saying: “Alhamdulilahi”

