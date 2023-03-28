Arts & Entertainments

Portable Goes Wild After Police Officers Stormed His Bar

Posted on Author Patrick Chilaka Comment(0)

Diminutive controversial street Hip Hop artist, Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable went berserk recently when men of the Nigeria Police invaded his lounge on the ground they were there to invite him for a chat at their station.

Portable, who is known for his unending controversy, has over time become an internet sensation that the public loves, cleverly riding on that wave to propel his musical career.

The singer, back with another drama took to Instagram live on Tuesday, March 28 of March 2022 to make it known to the world that police officers invaded his business place, a bar in Sango Ota, Ogun State, over claims that a fraudster (Yahoo boy) brought them there for him to be arrested.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

