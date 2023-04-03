Arts & Entertainments News

Portable Regains Freedom After Meeting Bail Conditions

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable’ has been released from the Ilaro Correctional Centre following the perfection of his bail conditions.

Our correspondent gathered that and “Zaa Zuu Zee” crooner, who was brought into the facility around 3 pm on Monday was released at about 6 pm after his bail bond was presented to the authority at the Ilaro Correctional facility.

Portable was earlier remanded in the Correctional facility following his failure to meet up with bail conditions by an Ifo Magistrate Court, sitting in the Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

The singer was arraigned before the Court on two different cases which bothered stealing and assault with charge numbers 192c/2023 and 191c/2023.

While he was arraigned on a five-count charge on case number 191c/2023, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shoneye of an Ogun State Chief Magistrate Court.

Delivering his ruling on the application for bail made by his counsel, the presiding magistrate admitted the accused to bail on N300,000 with two sureties in the like sum in the case which bothered on stealing.

In the other case, which bothered assault, the court granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

One of the sureties in the two cases, according to the Magistrate, must be a civil servant and the other, a family member, all of whom must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court, however, ruled that the defendant be transferred to the Ilaro Correctional Centre pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions.

The cases were however adjourned till the 26th of April for the commencement of trial.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

