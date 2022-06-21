Metro & Crime

Portable’s aide kills motorcyclist with singer’s car in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Metro (pix: Portable)

The Police in Ogun State, on Tuesday confirmed that, one of the aides of the popular hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable hit a motorcyclist at Iyana Ilogbo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the command directed Portable to report himself at any nearest police station for allegedly assaulting a yet-to-be identified man.

According to Oyeyemi, Portable’s aide was driving the singer’s Range Rover jeep when the incident happened.

Our correspondent learnt that, the driver of the car, who is one of Portable’s associates, was running errands when the sad event happened.

Speaking on the incident, Portable’s manager, Theresa, said the victim died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Theresa said: “I’ll be very fast with you because I’m very busy. I was the one that sent one of his boys to go and buy something for me.

“On their way going, maybe the bike man thought that Portable was the one driving or they wanted to collect money or whatever, but the man drove to the vehicle. That was how they hit the man.

“They called me. I left where I was with Portable. We went there. The guy that drove the car rushed the man to the hospital. I got to the hospital and transferred N25,000 to them.

“They said N20,000 was for treatment while N5,000 was for X-ray.”

She added that when she got to the hospital, the bike rider was complaining about pains on his back, but his two female passengers were unhurt.

 

