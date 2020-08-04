Arts & Entertainments

Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism of talk show host, Ellen, mounts  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Actress Portia de Rossi defended Ellen DeGeneres on Monday after a social media campaign called for the talk show host to step down following reports of a hostile work environment for employees on set.
De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an “I Stand By Ellen” hashtag on her Instagram account.
“To all our fans… we see you. Thank you for your support,” the former “Ally McBeal” actress wrote on Monday.
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has won multiple Emmy awards but both the talk show and DeGeneres herself have been under fire for weeks because of complaints by former productions staffers about a hostile workplace that included racism and bullying by upper management and claims that the comedian is mean-spirited.
Warner Bros. Television, which produces the talk show, conducted an internal investigation and said last week that staffing changes and other measures were being taken to address the issue.
DeGeneres also emailed staff, expressing regrets about the gulf between the show’s happy public face and what was sometimes happening backstage.
Rather than damping criticism, the developments led to the #ReplaceEllen hashtag, which went viral on Monday. Users suggested that celebrities ranging from British singer Harry Styles to former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama should take over the show.
Warner Bros. Television on Monday did not respond to a request for further comment.
Other celebrities like Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras and DJ Samantha Ronson also publicly supported DeGeneres.
“She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect,” Figueras wrote on Instagram

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Entertainment is Nigeria’s next big money spinner, says MC Makopolo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Popular award winning comedian, MC Makopolo has stated that the next Nigerian oil well is the entertainment industry. The rib-cracker, now known as ‘King Of Pranks’, is of the opinion that although Nigeria’s economy is not totally favourable to those in Showbiz, but there are prospectives of a better tomorrow. “I wouldn’t say Nigeria’s economy […]
Arts & Entertainments

Censors Board destroys uncensored, unclassified movies worth N15m in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Uncensored and unclassified movies worth over N15 million were on Thursday destroyed in Plateau State by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). New Telegraph learnt that the materials destroyed were seized over the years in the Jos Zonal Office of the board and was the first destruction embarked on in 2020. The NFVCB […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kannywood: Censorship, Religious Resistance and the Battle for the Soul of Cinema in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Since the industrialization of filmmaking in Northern Nigeria in the 90s, Kannywood, the region’s answer to the southern Nollywood has been faced with more challenges than one. Sitting atop the heap is its constant conflict with censorship laws, Islamic promulgations and Hausa culture which in itself is heavily influenced by Islam. The three entities ably […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: