Porting: 9mobile Sustains Lead for Sixth Consecutive Month

9mobile has maintained its lead in incoming subscribers’ porting for the sixth straight month, according to industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for May 2020.

Incoming (Inward) Porting means the number of numbers ported from another service provider’s network into a service provider’s network.

The figures for May 2020, showed that 9mobile received 6,304 customers from other operators to cement its status as the telco of choice for Nigerian subscribers.

The Operator had started receiving customers from other networks in large numbers in December 2019 when it gained 8,613 subscribers from the other operators.

It subsequently received 5, 516 customers from other operators in January 2020; 5,371 in February; 8,225 in March and 3,829 in April.

The continuous migration of subscribers to 9mobile further affirms that the repositioning efforts it commenced last year is bearing fruits and that its voice and data services remain excellent.

9mobile customers enjoy clear, crisp calls and access to affordable, fast Internet service for browsing and streaming experience that help them to optimise efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

