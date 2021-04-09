Portland paints reports N313m loss in FY’20

Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc has reported a loss after tax of N313.292 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, as against a profit after tax of N84.894 million in 2019. According to the audited financial report obtained from NSE, the company’s loss before tax stood at N335.992 million in contrast to N127.195 million in 2019.

Turnover dropped by 35.25 per cent to N1.690 billion from N2.610 billion in 2019. Cost of sales stood at N1.277 billion from N1.649 billion in 2019. Hopes that the company would bounce back to profitability was dashed as the firm’s profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, declined by 58.93 per cent from N206.693 million in 2019 to N84.894 million reported in Q1’20. According to the unaudited financial report obtained from NSE, the company’s profit before tax equally decreased by 58.64 per cent to N127.195 million in 2020 from N307.533 million posted in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 7,74 per cent to N2.610 billion from N2.829 billion while cost of sales stood at N1.649 billion during the Q1’20 as against N1.753 billion reported in 2019. For the half year ended June 30, the firm slipped into loss position to post a loss after tax of N28.096 million from a loss of N75.489 million in 2019. Loss before tax stood at N27.806 million from N66.993 million in 2019.

