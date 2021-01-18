Portland Paints sustains loss on rising costs

Weak macroeconomic environment and its multiplier effect on business operating environment has continued to impact negatively on the profit margin of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc. Chris Ugwu writes

Rising costs and in many cases scarcity of key raw materials, which have also continued to affect the operations of manufacturing companies with negative effect on their profit margins have become a thorn in the flesh of most companies operating in Nigeria.

The trend compounded by the ravaging COVID-19 outbreak, reflective of the weak macro-economic environment, has its multiplier effect on general liquidity within the system and investor appetite and also resulted in many companies experiencing declining purchasing power and competitive pressures leading to only minimal retail price increases, despite accelerating costs.

The cheaper price of imported goods is also blamed for penchant of Nigerians to patronise imported goods to the detriment of locally produced goods. This is why many local industries, including paints manufacturers that cannot stand the heat of competition in the same market with imported goods are fast disappearing from the industrial landscape.

Also, domestic constraints such as depletion of fiscal buffers, dwindling foreign reserves, among others, have remained hydra headed monster to the business operating environment.

Market watchers also believe that for the paint industry to survive, more is needed to be done in order to totally curb the problem of counterfeiting. Individual companies must also be able to come up with technological innovations that will help counter the activities of counterfeiters.

Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria Plc, which had good outing in the last few years, has since last year joined others in witnessing drop in earnings as both governments and private companies struggle to meet obligations with little to embark on infrastructure projects for their products.

This is on the back of rising operational costs as a result of a severe forex shortage that forced manufacturers to buy forex from the black market.

With the impressive showing in 2017 and 2018 as regards growth in profit, analysts expected that Portland Paints would sustain the profit margin, but the company in the past one year has continued to battle with rising cost of production brought on by scarcity/high cost of raw materials, energy, selling and distribution expenses and recently CODIV-19 .

Reflecting the general trend in value of shares quoted on the floor of the Nigerian stock market following low investor confidence, the share price stood at N2.44 per share at close of gong on Friday. Financials The company began the 2019 on an impressive note with a report of 180.75 per cent growth in profit from continuing operation.

The report obtained from the NSE showed a profit of N66.392 million for the period ended March 2019 as against N23.648 million in 2018. Profit before tax equally grew by 180.75 per cent to N97.635 million in 2019 from N34.777 million a year earlier.

Revenue grew by 24.56 per cent to N777.351 million from N624.101 million in 2018 while cost of sales stood at N479.574 million from N411.590 million posted in 2018.

However, hope that the paint firm would sustain the tempo of profitability was dashed as it closed the half year ended June 30, 2019 on the decline as operating challenges began to take toll on the earnings.

The firm reported a 27.85 per cent decline in profit from continuing operations to N64.272 million in June 2019 from N89.078 million in 2018. Profit before tax equally dropped by 27.85 per cent from N130.998 million in 2018 to N94.518 million in 2019.

Revenue declined by 5.23 per cent from N1.433 billion a year earlier to N1.358 billion in 2019 while cost of sales stood at N853.586 million in 2019 from N901.536 million in 2018. For the Q3’19, Portland Paints posted a decline of 23.90 per cent in profit after tax, from N126.179 million to N96 016 million in 2019. Profit before tax equally dropped by 23.90 per cent to N141.200 million from N185.558 million in 2018.

Revenue dipped marginally by 1.11 per cent to N1.955 billion from N1.977 million in 2018 while cost of sales stood at N1.289 billion in 2019 from N1.247 million in 2018

The company ended the 2019 financial year on the decline with profit after tax dropping by 58 per cent to close at N86.795 million from N206.693 million posted in 2018.

Profit before tax stood at N127.639 million in 2019 from N307.533 million in 2018, accounting for a drop of 58.49 per cent. Revenue dropped by 8.48 per cent to N2.589 billion from N2.829 billion posted in 2018 whil cost of sales stood at N1.628 billion from N1.753 billion.

Hope that the company would bounce back in profitability was dashed as the firms profit after for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 declined by 58.93 per cent from N206.693 million in 2019 to N84.894 million reported in Q1’20.

According to the unaudited financial report obtained from the NSE, the company’s profit before tax equally decreased by 58.64 per cent to N127.195 million in 2020 from N307.533 million posted in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 7,74 per cent to N2.610 billion from N2.829 billion while cost of sales stood at N1.649 billion during the Q1’20 as against N1.753 billion reported in 2019.

For the half year ended June 30, the firm slipped into loss position to post a loss after tax of N28.096 million from a loss of N75.489 million in 2019. Loss before tax stood at N27.806 million from N66.993 million in 2019. Revenue declined by 50.65 per cent from N770.774 million in 2019 to N380.381million in 2020 while cost of sale stood at N254.371 million in 2020 from N509.988 million in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Portland Paints recorded a loss after tax of N115.445 million from a profit after tax of N96.015 million. Loss before tax stood at N106.576 million from a pretax profit of N141.199 million. The company’s revenue dropped by 38.45 per cent to Nn1.228 billion in 2020 from N1.995 billion in 2019 while cost of sales stood at N843.354 million in 2020 from N1.289 billion in 2019.

Way forward

The Board of Directors of Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc recently took a decision to merge their respective businesses in accordance with applicable laws; with CAP emerging as the resultant entity in the proposed merger. The proposed merger is subject to the required regulatory and corporate approvals being obtained.

The respective boards of CAP and Portland Paints strongly believe that the proposed merger, which provides a unique opportunity to change the Nigerian paints and coatings landscape, will be attractive and value accretive to shareholders of both companies.

According to separate statements signed by David Wright, Managing Director, Chemical and Allied Products Plc and Bolarin Okunowo , Managing Director, Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, the firms noted that the decision to pursue the proposed merger was driven by the strategic objectives of the boards of CAP and Portland Paints to drive growth and expansion within the Nigerian and African markets.

CAP and Portland Paints play in distinct segments, and the enlarged CAP will have a broader portfolio covering the top-end/premium decorative segment, the mid-market decorative segments as well as the industrial segment (in particular marine and protective coatings).

“We believe that the Proposed Merger will provide our customers access to a broader product portfolio and a wider range of value options to meet their needs. The combination of CAP and Portland Paints will create a formidable paints and coatings company that will be strategically positioned across segments as a result of its combined brand portfolio (Dulux, Sandtex, Caplux and Hempel); its diversified product ranges spanning decorative and industrial with widespread distribution channels and retail footprint in Nigeria.

“Subject to receipt of the relevant regulatory and corporate approvals, the Proposed Merger will be executed by way of a Scheme of Merger (the Scheme) in accordance with Section 711 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

“The Scheme will involve the transfer of all Portland Paints’ assets, liabilities and business undertakings including real property and intellectual property rights to CAP. In consideration for the transfer, CAP is offering shareholders of Portland Paints a choice to receive N2.90 cash for every Portland Paints share held or 1 new ordinary share of CAP, credited as fully-paid up for every eight Portland Paints shares held.

The proposed consideration represents a 45 per cent premium to the last traded share price of Portland Paints on October 16, 2020, being the last business day prior to the date on which CAP sent its merger proposal to the Board of Portland Paints and a 41 per cent premium on the trading price as at close of trading on October 23, 2020.

Completion of the proposed merger is subject to approvals from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as shareholders of CAP and Portland Paints, respectively.

The proposed merger is also subject to the sanction of the Federal High Court. Commenting on the merger, Wright said: “The decision to pursue the proposed merger is driven by the board’s strategic plan to aggressively grow within the Nigerian and African markets.

Last line

It is hoped by the experts that the combination of Portland Paints and CAP will yield significant benefits for all of the stakeholders.

