Sports

Porto achieve Portuguese Cup, League Double

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mehdi Taremi scored twice to help newly-crowned Primeira Liga champions Porto beat Tondela 3-1 in the Portuguese Cup final on Sunday and achieve the Double for the ninth time in their history.

After winning the league with a record-breaking 91 points, manager Sergio Conceicao’s dream season ended with Porto’s 18th Cup title, taking them past Sporting in the winners’ list though they still trail rivals Benfica, who have won 26.

Conceicao became the first manager in the club’s history to achieve the Double twice, after doing it in 2019-20.

“This team deserved the icing on the cake,” Porto captain Pepe told reporters.

“Our fans were fantastic today and all season in what was a very difficult year for us. Today we knew that the pressure was going to be on us against an opponent that we respected a lot and that’s why we started very strong.

“We controlled the game well during the 90 minutes and I think we are all to be congratulated.”

Roared on by their fans who packed the Jamor stadium on a beautiful afternoon on the outskirts of Lisbon, Taremi opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, after the video assistant referee had flagged a handball by a Tondela defender.

Vitinha extended Porto’s lead in the 52nd minute with a powerful, low shot from inside the box which went past the goalkeeper and into the bottom right corner.

Tondela, who had already been relegated from the league and were playing their first-ever final, scored their goal 21 minutes later with a Neto Borges header, but Taremi sealed Porto’s victory moments later with a first-touch strike into the bottom right corner.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

National Sports Commission returns soon, says Dare

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has given hope of the return of the National Sports Commission after revealing that the bill already passed the second reading at the National Assembly. The NSC was abolished in the year 2016 by the former minister, Solomon Dalung, who said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government […]
Sports

World Cup 2030: UK, Republic of Ireland FAs abandon 2030 bid to focus on Euro 2028

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK and Republic of Ireland football associations have agreed not to bid for the 2030 World Cup. They will instead focus on a joint bid to host Euro 2028, reports the BBC. The decision comes after the UK government committed £2.8m to a feasibility study into the bid. Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee […]
Sports

Aussie Open: Djokovic criticised for medical exemption

Posted on Author Reporter

  Seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray was among those to question the decision to grant world No 1 Novak Djokovic a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic, gunning for a 10th title at Melbourne Park later this month, was cleared to play in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica