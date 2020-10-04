Porto reject Man United’s £15.4m offer for Telles

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Porto’s Alex Telles appear to be fading after their £15.4m offer for the left-back was rejected by the Portuguese champions.

United are running out of a time to secure a deal for the Brazil international, with the transfer window closing for Premier League clubs at 11pm on Monday.

While United offered £15.4m for Telles, Porto are demanding £22m, despite the 27-year-old being in the final year of his contract, reports Sky Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in a new left-back before Monday’s deadline to add competition for Luke Shaw, who has struggled with injuries since arriving at Old Trafford in 2014, and Brandon Williams, who only broke into the first team last season.

Telles arrived at Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 and has gone on to win two Portuguese league titles and the Portuguese cup in nearly 200 appearances for the club.

Porto’s rejection is the latest episode in a frustrating summer for United, whose only signing during this window has been Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The pursuit of their main target during this window, Jadon Sancho, appears close to failure after Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said on Saturday “the door is closed” on the move.

