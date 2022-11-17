Sports

Portugal/Nigeria Friendly: Don’t expect victory, Agali tells Nigerians

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Agali, has said he is not expecting the Nigerian senior national team to shock Portugal in her homeground when both countries clash in an international friendly match today. The friendly match is organised to prepare the Portuguese players for the FIFA World Cup scheduled to kick off in Qatar on Sunday. Agali while chatting with journalists said a lot of Nigerian soccer fans are looking forward to seeing their darling Eagles shock the World Cup bound team at home.

But the former FC Hansa Rostock player disclosed that what he expects to see in the clash is how the Eagles play in terms of cohesion, ball possession,organisation, and ability to manage their opponents in the encounter. “It is a friendly match Nigerian soccer fans want to watch.

As a former Eagles player, I am not after the result of the match but I want to see a good performance from the Super Eagles,” he said. “If we eventually win, a plus to the players but I would be happy if I see Eagles play better in all departments of the field and win the game.”

 

