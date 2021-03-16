Health

Portugal temporarily suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Portugal temporarily suspended AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots on Monday, following on the heels of several other European countries amid concerns over possible serious side-effects.
Earlier, Spain, France, Germany and Italy had joined Denmark, Norway and several others in suspending use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in some patients who had received the vaccine, reports Reuters.
Graça Freitas, head of the health authority DGS, told a news conference that although the side effects were “extremely severe”, they were “extremely rare”, adding no such cases ahd been reported in Portugal so far.
The World Health Organisation said there was no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, with Oxford University.
The EU’s EMA medicines regulator said it would meet on Thursday to analyse the situation and reaffirmed its view that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.
Portugal, which has suffered 814,513 cases and 16,694 deaths, has so far administered around 1.1 million vaccine doses, with the vast majority of shots administered being those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.
Henrique Gouveia e Melo, the head of Portugal’s vaccination taskforce, said the AstraZeneca shots that have so far arrived in Portugal would be kept in storage until further notice.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

NMA strike: No going back until our demands are met, Oyo resident doctors tell FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) Tuesday vowed that there was no going back on its ongoing nation wide strike until the Federal Government meets its demands. The NARD Chairman, Oyo State chapter, Dr. Adedayo Williams, said this at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, noting that although the Federal Government has already […]
Health

Expert seeks support to address fear, anxiety in autistic children

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

With the numerous health challenges that were witnessed in the lives of children living with neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism during the coronavirus lockdown, an expert has advocated for support that could pave the way for substantial progress in the daily living of affected kids. Making the call in a statement recently, the Qualified Autism […]
Health

Audu: Kogi in danger of epidemic after looting

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD BASHIR

Dr. Saka Haruna Audu, the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, whose name is on the lips of Nigerians as a weeping commissioner, in an interview with MUHAMMAD BASHIR in Lokoja, gave reasons why he wept. He equally explained the impending health hazzard that may befall the state, following the looting and vandalism of medical facilities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica