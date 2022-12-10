Portugal vs Morocco: Ramos ready to rumble as Ziyech seeks Selecao’s scalp

There is no bigger way Goncalo Ramos could have announced his arrival to stardom than hitting a hat trick on his first international start at the world’s biggest competition and the 21-year-old will be looking to prove that his contribution in Portugal’s 6-1 demolition of Switzerland in the round of 16 match on Tuesday was no fluke when the Selecao clash with Morocco on Saturday (today) in the quarterfinal of the tournament. If the Benfica starlet was given the opportunity to write the script, he couldn’t have put down something more magical than the spectacle the world witnessed at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday.

The manner with which he handled the pre-match nerves which were occasioned by the fact that he was taking the spot of the iconic figure and captain of the side Cristiano Ronaldo who was relegated to the bench showed that the new star is born. Some fans were disgruntled their talismanic favourite was put on the bench and would be replaced by a youngster who hadn’t had more than 37 minutes of international football under his belt but it didn’t take long for Ramos to shake off the jitters.

A ruthless and powerful left-footed strike in the 17th minute handed his side the perfect start, and two well-taken finishes midway through the second half brushed away any thought that Portugal needed Ronaldo. With 14 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign, there’s no denying Benfica’s hitman earned his place in Coach Fernando Santos’ squad for the World Cup but he nailed the slot following a stellar show in his first-ever match for the team when Portugal bashed the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-0. He scored a goal and provided an assist.

The coach made up his mind immediately to take him to Qatar. If Santos confines Ronaldo to the bench again for today’s showdown then all eyes will be on Ramos to rumble again as the former European champions bid to progress to the semifinal. However, Morocco will try to find a way to stop Ramos and will also rely on their own superstar Hakim Ziyech to sustain the rollercoaster ride in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions are the only team yet to taste defeat in the competition beating the likes of Belgium and Spain along the way with the Chelsea winger at the heart of the run. The Chelsea player has endured a turbulent year but it is becoming a happy ending story for the winger following an impressive showing at the World Cup. He had announced his international retirement in February after clashing with the then-Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic which prevented him from featuring in the qualifiers and his woes were compounded by the limited opportunity in Chelsea which forced him to be looking for a new club.

Indeed, coming into the 2022 World Cup, Ziyech had played a grand total of 270 minutes for Chelsea during the first half of the season, starting only twice; in fact, he managed just 37 minutes of the English Premier League under new manager Graham Potter who had sanctioned a transfer away from the club for him.

However, Ziyech has turned on the style in Qatar; he is proving to be the livewire of the team. In the group stage, he created more chances (seven), had more ball carries (43), and played more passes into the box (17) than any other Morocco player. Perhaps more significantly, Ziyech has impressed with his relentless work rate and commitment to the cause and the whole of Morocco will count on him to produce another key performance that can help keep them in the competition.

