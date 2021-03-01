News Top Stories

POS deals hit N2.8trn in six months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The value of transactions through Point Of Sale (POS) terminals across the country, between August 2020 and January 2021, stood at N2.80 trillion, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Plc. shows.

 

The figure is 66.3 per cent higher than the value of POS transactions (N1.85 trillion) recorded between August 2019 and January 2020.

 

According to January 2021 industry statistics posted on the NIBSS’ website at the weekend, the value of POS transactions at the end of January stood at N489.24 billion compared with N313.42 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

 

Specifically, the report reveals that the value of POS transactions in August 2020 stood at N386.35 billion; N404.90 billion in September; N460.95 billion in October; N480.55 billion in November and N574.37 billion in December.

 

Thus, between the end of August  2020 and the end of January this year, the total value of transactions carried out through POS terminals amounted to N2.80 trillion.

 

In fact, although the data shows that the value of POS transactions for January 2021 was lower than the N574.37 billion recorded for the previous month (December), a development that industry watchers attribute to the usual increase in economic activities towards the end of the year,

 

New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from NIBSS reveals that the value of POS transactions has maintained an upward trend in the last three years. For instance, the value of POS transactions at the end of January 2019 and January 2018, stood at N222.92 billion and N152.099 billion respectively.

 

Similarly, NIBSS’ data also reveals that while the volume of POS transactions as of January 2021 was 70.882 million, which is below the 77.900 million recorded for the previous month, the volume of the transactions has been rising steadily in the last three years.

 

In January 2020, for instance, the volume of POS transactions stood at 41.305 million, compared with 28.162 million and 16.102 million in January 2019 and January 2018 respectively.

 

Equally, NIBSS’ data shows that the value of transactions through POS terminals increased from N2.32 trillion in 2018 to N3.20 trillion and N4.7 trillion in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Analysts attribute the robust growth in POS transactions to the significant surge in the number of Nigerians embracing digital platforms as well as increased investments by players within the sector.

 

In its bid to boost financial inclusion by increasing Nigerians’ access to financial services, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in 2013, introduced the Agent Banking system, under which financial institutions (FIs) and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with POS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public.

 

Commonly called POS operators in these parts, the banking agents have seen their business grow rapidly, especially since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread to Nigeria in February last year.

 

With the pandemic forcing lenders to adopt Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)-ordered COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing and avoiding crowded environments, many DMBs saw an opportunity to boost their Agent Banking business.

 

New Telegraph recently reported that the total number of POS terminals deployed in the country stood at 459,285 as at the end of December last year compared with 112,847 at the end of 2016. This means that a total of 346, 438 of the terminals were deployed in the country in the last five years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lady disposes baby to reunite with ex-boyfriend

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 20-year-old lady identified as Faith Alhassan has reportedly dumped her baby inside a well so she could reunite with her former boyfriend. The men of the Nigerian Police Force, Kaduna state command; have arrested a 20-year-old lady for killing her one-year-old daughter after she threw her inside a well. Kaduna State Police Command revealed […]
News

Nigerians demand restructuring based in 2014 Confab, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that the only restructuring that will be acceptable to Nigerians should emanate from the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference delegates’ report. The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of plans “to smuggle the partisan report of its committee on restructuring into the National Assembly […]
News Top Stories

NLC , MAN kick as fuel price hits N161 per litre

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Confusion rocked the downstream sub-sector of Nigeria’s oil industry yesterday, as the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol soared to as high as N161 per litre. New Telegraph had earlier, in an exclusive report, revealed the imminent hike in ex-depot price of the product, which led depot owners to embargo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica