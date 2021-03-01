POS deals hit N2.8trn in six months

The value of transactions through Point Of Sale (POS) terminals across the country, between August 2020 and January 2021, stood at N2.80 trillion, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Plc. shows.

The figure is 66.3 per cent higher than the value of POS transactions (N1.85 trillion) recorded between August 2019 and January 2020.

According to January 2021 industry statistics posted on the NIBSS’ website at the weekend, the value of POS transactions at the end of January stood at N489.24 billion compared with N313.42 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Specifically, the report reveals that the value of POS transactions in August 2020 stood at N386.35 billion; N404.90 billion in September; N460.95 billion in October; N480.55 billion in November and N574.37 billion in December.

Thus, between the end of August 2020 and the end of January this year, the total value of transactions carried out through POS terminals amounted to N2.80 trillion.

In fact, although the data shows that the value of POS transactions for January 2021 was lower than the N574.37 billion recorded for the previous month (December), a development that industry watchers attribute to the usual increase in economic activities towards the end of the year,

New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from NIBSS reveals that the value of POS transactions has maintained an upward trend in the last three years. For instance, the value of POS transactions at the end of January 2019 and January 2018, stood at N222.92 billion and N152.099 billion respectively.

Similarly, NIBSS’ data also reveals that while the volume of POS transactions as of January 2021 was 70.882 million, which is below the 77.900 million recorded for the previous month, the volume of the transactions has been rising steadily in the last three years.

In January 2020, for instance, the volume of POS transactions stood at 41.305 million, compared with 28.162 million and 16.102 million in January 2019 and January 2018 respectively.

Equally, NIBSS’ data shows that the value of transactions through POS terminals increased from N2.32 trillion in 2018 to N3.20 trillion and N4.7 trillion in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Analysts attribute the robust growth in POS transactions to the significant surge in the number of Nigerians embracing digital platforms as well as increased investments by players within the sector.

In its bid to boost financial inclusion by increasing Nigerians’ access to financial services, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in 2013, introduced the Agent Banking system, under which financial institutions (FIs) and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with POS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public.

Commonly called POS operators in these parts, the banking agents have seen their business grow rapidly, especially since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread to Nigeria in February last year.

With the pandemic forcing lenders to adopt Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)-ordered COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing and avoiding crowded environments, many DMBs saw an opportunity to boost their Agent Banking business.

New Telegraph recently reported that the total number of POS terminals deployed in the country stood at 459,285 as at the end of December last year compared with 112,847 at the end of 2016. This means that a total of 346, 438 of the terminals were deployed in the country in the last five years.

