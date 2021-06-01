Metro & Crime

POS machine-bearing robbers raid Ibadan community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

…steal laptops, phones, money, ATM cards

 

About 20 armed robbers invaded Alaafia Estate at Orogun, Ibadan in Oyo State on Sunday night and dispossessed residents of valuables believed to be worth millions of naira.

 

The robbers, who first attacked the estate about two weeks ago when they robbed a Superintendent of Police and three flats, operated between 11pm and 2am.

 

They carted away money, laptops, mobile phones and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards  after obtaining their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs).

 

The robbers, who gained entry into the estate through the recently- dredged carnal linking Barika, Agbowo and Orogun, were said to be armed with machetes, guns and other dangerous weapons, dividing themselves groups and simultaneously robbed houses 25, 31, and 33, among others.

 

About 20 families were robbed with one Peter in House 33 sustaining machete cuts on his left hand while his wife was beaten with a machete.

 

At House 31, where at least 12 flats were robbed, the robbers forced their victims to use the Point of Sales (POS) machine which they brought. But when there was network failure, they obtained the PINs and went away with their ATM cards.

 

“As they battled to break into the house, one of them was telling the new ones they recruited to join them this time around that somebody was peeping through the window from the house.

 

They said we would see hell if they broke into the house; if we didn’t willingly open the door,” a victim said.

 

When the Ojoo Police Division mobilised to the estate using their sirens and firing gunshots, the robbers fled. The police were said to have recovered four machetes and a locally- made pistol around the scene of the robbery.

