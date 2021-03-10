PoS transactions drop by N20.3bn in February

The value of transactions through Point of Sale (PoS) terminals across the country dropped by N20.3billion to N468.9billion in February 2021 from N489.24billion in the previous month, latest data (February 2021) released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows.

The decline, however, does not appear to indicate customer dissatisfaction with the payment channel as the February 2021 industry statistics posted on the NIBSS’ website, on Monday, show that the volume of transactions at the end of February stood at 71.62million compared with 70.88million in the preceding month.

In fact, New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from NIBSS reveals that the value of transactions had maintained an upward trend in the last three years.

For instance, the value of PoS transactions at the end of February this year (N468.9billion) was N142.9billion higher than N326.03billion recorded for the same period in 2020.

Also, the value of transactions at the end of January 2019 and January 2018, stood at N222.92 billion and N152.099 billion respectively. Further review of the NIBSS’ data shows that the value of transactions through the terminal increased from N2.32 trillion in 2018 to N3.20 trillion and N4.7 trillion in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

New Telegraph gathered that the decline in the value of transactions last month was most likely due to the tough economic conditions in the country. Commenting on the issue, the Head of Operations at a Tier 1 bank, who did want his name in print, said: “Due to the harsh economy, many Nigerians have lost their jobs or have been forced by their employers to accept pay cuts. People make transfers and withdrawals based on the amount of funds they have in their accounts.

“Besides, the high rate of inflation has drastically affected purchasing power, so the average Nigerian is cautious about expenses and this affects the amount that is transferred or withdrawn through electronic payment channels such as POS Terminals, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and mobile banking apps.”

The bank official noted, however, that more Nigerians were embracing digital platforms, a development, he said, had pushed many lenders to step up investments in channels such as PoS terminals in the last few years. Commenting on the growth of PoS transactions, analysts at CSL Research in a report, last year, said: “We note that the aggressive expansion embarked upon by key players including banks and fintech players has contributed to the growth in digital payments.

Banks and regulators likewise have increased awareness of these alternate digital payments platforms particularly in rural areas as part of the financial inclusion drive. PoS terminals availability has continued to improve with PoS terminals deployed growing 37.3 per cent y/y to 306,409 terminals.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its bid to boost financial inclusion by increasing Nigerians’ access to financial services, in 2013, introduced the agent banking system, under which, financial institutions (FIs) and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with PoS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public.

Commonly called PoS operators in these parts, the banking agents have seen their business grow rapidly especially since the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic spread to Nigeria in February last year.

With the pandemic forcing lenders to adopt Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)-ordered Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing and avoiding crowded environments, many DMBs saw an opportunity to boost their agent banking business.

For instance, there were reports last year that three first tier lenders -First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Zenith Bank and Access Bank- placed orders for a total of 100,000 POS terminals for their agent banking business. First Bank, which leads the industry in terms of number of PoS terminals, reportedly ordered another 40,000 terminals; Zenith Bank ordered 50,000 and Access Bank ordered 10,000.

Indeed, before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, the CBN, in collaboration with banks and licensed mobile money operators had, in March 2018, unveiled an initiative known as the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF).

Under the initiative, the financial institutions planned an aggressive roll out of 500,000 agent network to offer basic financial services, such as Cash-in, Cash-out, funds transfer, bill payments, airtime purchase and government disbursements to an estimated 50 million Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers, and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to aggressively pursue the CBN 2020 Financial Inclusion target in an integrated way with minimal systemic risk to the financial system.

This initiative will also generate 500,000 new jobs over the next two years.”

New Telegraph recently reported that the total number of PoS terminals deployed in the country stood at 459,285 as at the end of December last year compared with 112,847 at the end of 2016. This means that a total of 346, 438 of the terminals were deployed in the country in the last five years.

The report also showed that a total number of 690,070 POS terminals were registered in the country as at the end of December 2020, compared with 131,839 at the end of 2016.

Thus, a total of 558, 231 of the terminals were registered during the period.

