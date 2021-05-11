Business

POS transactions drop by N23.52bn in April

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The value of transactions through Point of Sale (PoS) terminals dropped by N23.52 billion (4.6 per cent) to N507.86 billion in April 2021 from N531.38 billion in the previous month, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of the NIBSS’ data also indicates that the volume of transactions through the terminals fell to 77,607 in April 2021 from 80,947 in the previous month. The decline in transactions last month comes against the background of recent reports, which show that more Nigerians are embracing the electronic payment channels.

For instance, citing NIBSS’ data, New Telegraph recently reported that the total number of PoS terminals deployed in the country increased by 67.1 per cent to 510,773 at the end of March this year, from 305, 725 in the corresponding period of last year. The data also indicates that the total number of registered terminals as at the end of March 2021 stood at 783,136 compared with 470,122 in the same period of last year. Indeed, although PoS transactions dipped last month, NIBSS data shows that the number of terminals deployed during the period stood at 542,109 as against 510,773 in the previous month.

Similarly, the number of registered terminals increased to 844.8 in April 2021 from 783,136 in the previous month. Also further review of NIBSS’ numbers by New Telegraph reveals that the value of PoS transactions has maintained an upward trend in the last three years.

For instance, the value of transactions at the end of April this year (N507.86 billion) was higher than N272.053 billion recorded for the same period in 2020. Equally, the value of transactions at the end of April 2019 and January 2018, stood at N246.097 billion and N172.313 billion respectively. An analysis of NIBSS’ annual data on the transactions also shows that the value of transactions through the terminal increased from N2.32 trillion in 2018 to N3.20 trillion and N4.7 trillion in 2019 and 2020 respectively. New Telegraph learnt that a major reason for the decline in transactions last month was customers’ complaints that they were been exploited by merchants, who allegedly charge fees much higher than what the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) prescribes.

A Lagos-based businessman, Mr. Daniel Okere, told this newspaper that he had to reduce the number of times he used the services of PoS operators when he realised that that they were unilaterally hitting him with high charges. He said: “Initially, when I started patronising PoS operators, which was about three years ago, their charges were moderate.

But since last year when the demand for their services increased, they can charge you as much as N2,000 for a transaction that should not attract more than N500.” However, the Head of Operations at a Tier 2 bank, who did not want to be named, attributed the decline in the value of PoS transactions last month to the tough economic conditions in the country. The bank official said: “Due to the harsh economy, many Nigerians have lost their jobs or have been forced by their employers to accept pay cuts. People make transfers and withdrawals based on the amount of funds they have in their accounts.

“Besides, the high rate of inflation has drastically affected purchasing power, so the average Nigerian is cautious about expenses and this affects the amount that is transferred or withdrawn through electronic payment channels such as PoS terminals, automated teller machines and mobile banking apps.” New Telegraph reports that CBN, in its bid to boost financial inclusion by increasing Nigerians’ access to financial services, in 2013, introduced the agent banking system, under which, financial institutions and mobile money operators could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with PoS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public. Commonly called PoS operators in most parts of the country, the banking agents have seen their business grow rapidly especially since the coronavirus pandemic spread to Nigeria in February last year. With the pandemic forcing lenders to adopt Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)-ordered COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing and avoiding crowded environments, many banks saw an opportunity to boost their agent banking business. Commenting on the growth of PoS transactions, analysts at CSL Research in a report, last year, said: “We note that the aggressive expansion embarked upon by key players including banks and fintech players has contributed to the growth in digital payments.

“Banks and regulators likewise have increased awareness of these alternate digital payments platforms particularly in rural areas as part of the financial inclusion drive. PoS terminals availability has continued to improve with PoS terminals deployed growing 37.3 per cent y/y to date.”

Our Reporters

