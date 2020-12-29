Positive COVID-19 tests at Fulham put game at Spurs in doubt

Fulham’s Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday is in doubt because of new coronavirus cases at the west London club.

The fixture is due to kick-off at 18:00 GMT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC.

On Tuesday the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing found 18 people had the virus – the highest recorded in the testing programme.

Sheffield United have confirmed they had “numerous positive tests” in the latest round of testing.

On Monday, Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton was postponed four hours before kick-off at Goodison Park because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

Everton said they would request “full disclosure” of the information City provided to the Premier League that led to the postponement.

Newcastle United’s match at Aston Villa, scheduled for December 4, was postponed following a “significant increase” in cases at the Magpies’ training ground.

Fulham boss Scott Parker did not take charge of his team’s goalless draw with Southampton on Boxing Day after someone in his household tested positive for Covid-19. Parker was due to return to the dugout at Tottenham.

In the EFL, coronavirus outbreaks at clubs saw seven of Tuesday’s 12 scheduled League One games postponed.

In League Two, Morecambe’s games – at Bolton Wanderers and Bradford – have been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Mazuma Stadium.

In the Championship, Rotherham boss Paul Warne claimed fears of a points deduction stopped his “obliterated” Millers calling off Tuesday’s derby with Barnsley.

Rotherham have not played since December 16 as Covid-19 cases caused games against Derby and Middlesbrough to be postponed.

After an isolation period, Warne said another player has now shown symptoms.

