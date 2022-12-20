Positive side of CBN’s cash withdrawal limit

T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently released two crucial monetary policies. First off was the bank’s policy of redesigning the naira. If the policy was anticipated, the political elite was apparently unnerved by the second policy, which limited cash withdrawal for individuals to N100,000 and corporations to N500,000 per week.

Given that it is election season, some people are speculating that the policy was intended to target politicians, especially those who were considering buying of votes as a route to winning at the polls. Vote buying has been criticised and strongly condemned as a technique capable of undermining democracy since it deprives people of their conscience and raises the cost of electioneering.

There are people who went further to advance the viewpoint that the CBN’s new policy was designed by the CBN governor to stifle the political space to punish politicians due to his failed presidential ambition. The CBN governor was rumoured to be interested in the contest for presidential primary election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Notwithstanding , I believe Mr Godwin Emefiele’s dabbling into partisan politics while sitting as CBN governor was ill advised if at all that ambition was nursed. I said so then, and remained convinced that such contemplation was wrong. The office of the CBN governor must be insulated from partisan politics if he must discharge his responsibilities in a responsible manner. It is in the same manner that I abhor political interference in monetary policy issues.

The muted idea by the House of Representatives to amend the CBN Act so as to diminish the apex bank’s power to make monetary regulations is wrong headed and should be condemned. It is enough that these politicians have mismanaged and ruined our economic and fiscal policies; they should steer clear of the monetary policy issues and allow experts to do their job without undue interference. Nigerians are used to the government reeling out policies that were never implemented or implemented in breach.

The business and political class often find ways to circumvent rules; hence Nigeria is collapsing on all fronts. Rather than move forward, we are retrogressing. Finding an institution with the courage to implement tough policies and regulations is like searching for a needle in a haystack.

When you fight corruption, corruption fights back and they call it the ‘Nigerian factor’. What’s the Nigerian factor – Nigeria’s factor is where rules are observed in breach by the so-called super VIPs of waste. They cage the leadership and mortgage the country and its future.

The recent introduction of the reversed CBN policy on limits of cash withdrawals have received mixed reactions. Surprisingly, most vocal of the critics are the filthy rich politicians who now pretend to speak for the poor masses. Without hesitation, let me say that no Nigerian that is poor needs more than N20, 000 cash to survive in a day. They don’t also need N100, 000 cash in a week because they don’t have such money available to them.

It is actually the rich who warehouse money in safe homes that need such money because they want to operate outside the banking system and without the scrutiny of NFIU, ICPC and EFCC. Since the introduction of the new policy which was designed to curb inflation, organised and other financial crimes, some influential law makers have described the policy as draconian and insensitive. One lawmaker actually called for the arrest of the CBN governor. Why? The National Assembly no doubt is vested with the power to make laws for the good governance and orderliness of the country. They also have oversight functions over the executive arms including the CBN.

They have the right to ask questions and seek better clarifications on sundry issues including monetary policies, but they have no right to interfere with the core mandate of the CBN on issues of monetary policy, especially where the apex bank must be seen to be acting independent from partisan politics. I don’t believe Nigerians are interested in politicians running the Central Bank or the Central Bank dancing to the tone of any political party. The Central Bank both now and in future is expected to be insulated from partisan politics. The CBN’s cashless policy is not a sudden policy, the all-inclusion financial strategy dates back before Emefiele and was first introduced in Lagos and Abuja as a pilot scheme some 10 years ago. The policy was championed vigorously by past CBN governors before the current regime that now wants to enforce full financial inclusion. Those afraid of the policy have their reasons and we the people know their reasons. We know they want to continue to loot public funds for their private use. The worst is that they didn’t invest the money in any meaningful economic venture and they didn’t give to charity either.

They just let the money waste and decay. While we find excuses why we cannot implement cashless economic policy, kidnapping and insecurity thrived. Every policy comes with its own drawbacks and likewise this. The truth is that we should not just look at the short-term discomforts.

It is given that there will be pain but we must also look at the long-term benefits. Will the policy curb corruption in the public and private sector whereby public officers withdraw large sums of money and warehouse them? Will the policy affect the booming business of kidnapping for ransom ON POLITICS with CLEM AGUIYI totalpolitics@ymail.com 0803-474-7898(sms only) and organ harvesting? Will it curb inflation? Will it help the government monitor the financial reporting and activities of banks and their customers so as to checkmate organised crimes?

Will it save the naira from its free fall against the dollar in the black market? Indications from the Central Bank showed that since the policy to redesign the naira was announced, the commercial banks and CBN have combinedly received deposits of over one trillion naira which were hitherto outside the banking system. The naira was able to bounce back from N850 per $1 to now N720. With more effort and determination, I believe the naira may eventually stabilise at N500. If this can be achieved, then there will be hope of curbing inflation and the high cost of living.

What the CBN must do is to mass produce POS so that every farmer and trader who needs POS should have access to it for their daily transactions. The CBN must be strict in monitoring the implementations of the new policies. Whatever they may want to ‘tweak’ in the new policy must be in the general interest of the nation and not to satisfy the political class and their business fronts. I listened to the CBN Deputy Governor speak to the Senate Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions, and at the end they had a better understanding of the policy. Consequently, the Central Bank must continue with massive sensitization of the populace on the new policy.

If the people have a better understanding of the policy, they will key in and support the new policy. The people must be made to understand that they have various options available to them to perform financial transactions including Mobile Money, USSD, Internet Banking, Mobile Transfer, e-Naira etc.

On a final note, I will encourage us to endure the pains of today for a better future. Nothing good comes easy. The hard decision taken by the CBN should be supported. If in future, it didn’t work well as expected, the bank should be responsive to favourably make some changes.

