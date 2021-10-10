Possible gains of Niger’s participation in Turkey-Nigeria business forum

The participation of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Deputy Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Umar Namadi and the Bauchi State government officials as well as some private investors in the Turkey-Nigeria business forum recently was timely and holds great potential.

During the event, they also visited the Gebze Industrial zone in Turkey. The industrial hub is where major industries in Turkey are situated and it is cheaper to invest in the industries within the hub than outside of it.

The team was led by the CEOs’ of Window of Turkey, Baraa Alsasa and Window of Nigeria, Suleiman Chiroma. The governor and other team members were taken through a slide presentation at the industrial hub by the Regional Director, Gebze Nil Sonmez.

The presentations majorly centred on the activities of the 154 staff strength of the industrial zone, opportunities that abound in the hub, its prospects and challenges confronting the industrial zone.

The Regional Director who said the hub is a model in the world announced that among the desires of the industrial zone is to replicate the hub in 20 countries by the year 2023.

On his part, Governor Bello expressed the desire of the state government to collaborate with companies that are ready to add value to the economy of Niger State. Addressing different interest groups on the sidelines of Turkey-Nigeria business congress, he acknowledged that every nation desires to be better, stressed that having forums for trade or investment opportunities between nations as this, will engender the desired growth and development in all ramifications.

Investors in various sectors comprising agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, mineral resources among others met with the governor and benefits of the participation would manifest in the state in no distant future

The CEO of the organising company, ‘window of turkey” Baraa Alsasa said forums such as this will facilitate business between Turkey and Nigeria, offer more opportunities to boost the Nigerian economy and enhance the tourism industries of both countries.

The forum was also an opportunity to bring together major stakeholders from Turkey and Nigeria to discuss ways of developing Nigerian in mutually beneficial partnerships.

He appreciated the governor for his attention and desire to partner with the investors, assuring him that it will be a worthwhile collaboration.

Noel-Berje is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sani Bello

