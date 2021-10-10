Opinion

Possible gains of Niger’s participation in Turkey-Nigeria business forum

Posted on Author Mary Noel-Berje Comment(0)

The participation of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Deputy Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Umar Namadi and the Bauchi State government officials as well as some private investors in the Turkey-Nigeria business forum recently was timely and holds great potential.

 

During the event, they also visited the Gebze Industrial zone in Turkey. The industrial hub is where major industries in Turkey are situated and it is cheaper to invest in the industries within the hub than outside of it.

 

The team was led by the CEOs’ of Window of Turkey, Baraa Alsasa and Window of Nigeria, Suleiman Chiroma. The governor and other team members were taken through a slide presentation at the industrial hub by the Regional Director, Gebze Nil Sonmez.

 

The presentations majorly centred on the activities of the 154 staff strength of the industrial zone, opportunities that abound in the hub, its prospects and challenges confronting the industrial zone.

 

The Regional Director who said the hub is a model in the world announced that among the desires of the industrial zone is to replicate the hub in 20 countries by the year 2023.

 

On his part, Governor Bello expressed the desire of the state government to collaborate with companies that are ready to add value to the economy of Niger State. Addressing different interest groups on the sidelines of Turkey-Nigeria business congress, he acknowledged that every nation desires to be better, stressed that having forums for trade or investment opportunities between nations as this, will engender the desired growth and development in all ramifications.

 

Investors in various sectors comprising agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, mineral resources among others met with the governor and benefits of the participation would manifest in the state in no distant future
The CEO of the organising company, ‘window of turkey” Baraa Alsasa said forums such as this will facilitate business between Turkey and Nigeria, offer more opportunities to boost the Nigerian economy and enhance the tourism industries of both countries.

 

The forum was also an opportunity to bring together major stakeholders from Turkey and Nigeria to discuss ways of developing Nigerian in mutually beneficial partnerships.

He appreciated the governor for his attention and desire to partner with the investors, assuring him that it will be a worthwhile collaboration.
Noel-Berje is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sani Bello

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

Rise of politics, fall of reason

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dakuku Peterside In a constitutional democracy, politics is the only legitimate route to governance. And the primary role of government is to provide security, the legal and social framework for economic enterprise, provide public goods and services, social welfare and maintain law and order. Politics is synonymous with competition. And the competitors deploy all manner […]
Opinion

NDA Attack: When enough is enough!

Posted on Author CLEM AGUIY

This is one article I never wanted to write because it concerned our military. I have tremendous respect for our Armed Forces and I appreciate the sacrifice they make to keep the country safe. I have friends and relatives in the military.   I have lost some of them in this never-ending war in the […]
Opinion

Restructuring: The North, the South and Nigeria’s future

Posted on Author CLEM AGUIYI

Give it to the North, they get what they want at every turn while the South do the talking. Most radical ideas that had shaped Nigeria’s political landscape often originated from the South only to be perfected to advantage by the North.   For instance, while the South championed the struggle for independence, the North […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica