Post-2023 polls events bear semblance with precedents of 1966 coup –Arewa Elders

Following the controversy generated by the outcome of the just concluded presidential election across the country, a Coalition of Arewa Elders has warned the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and others speaking against the result of the election to desist forthwith as their utterances are capable of leading to a repeat of the 1966 coup. The Elders also accused Obi of allegedly engaging in a divisive ethno-religious campaign during the presidential campaign, adding that they will not encourage a repeat of the 1966 episode. In a communiqué is- sued and read to journalists after a meeting in Arewa House, Kaduna, by its chairman, Sulei- man Usman Jere, the Elders said they were worried that the LP standard bearer has continued to display anti-democratic tendencies, capable of causing civil disobedience and threats to democracy.

The Elders therefore advised Obi and whoever is aggrieved about the outcome of the elections, to seek redress through the law courts instead of inciting chaos, according to them.

Part of the communiqué said: “We have x- rayed the situation and we condemn in loud, clear and unambiguous tone, the resort to ille- gal and unconstitutional ways being pursued by Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. Datti Ahmed and other Labour Party leaders which are capable of truncating our democracy. “Unhealthy ethnoreligious comments amount to incitement that can lead to public disorder. We recognise the right of anyone aggrieved with the results to challenge the same in courts.

“The events unfolding in our polity within the Nigerian political land- scape calls for concern. We called this Elders Convention to discuss and x-ray certain unhealthy developments, especially after the 2023 General elections.

“To most of us in Northern Nigeria, the events following the 2023 elections are of famil- iar note, bearing every semblance with events preceding the 1966 coup during which Northern leaders and South West leaders like Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Premier of Northern Nigerian Region, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the Prime Minister of Nigeria, Chief Ladoke Akintola and many other North- ern leaders were killed in cold blood by Military Officers. “Particularly worrisome, are the pronouncements of Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Datti Ahmed, the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, as well as other Labour Party leaders including sources said to be linked to IPOB, ESN, which are known terrorist organisations.

“It is on record that Mr. Peter Obi engaged in a very divisive ethno- religious campaign during the 2023 elections and has continued to brazenly display anti-democratic tendencies opting for civil disobedience and threats in place of constitutional means through the courts.

“We are calling on all our security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities. It amounts to treason for anybody to call for truncating our democracy by whatever guises, be it Interim National Government let alone the call for a military coup. Perpetrators must be arrested and be brought to book with immediate effect!

“Elections have been held and the Winner has emerged. The people of the North massively voted for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in National interest. We are mindful of our voting and will stand firmly to protect our Democracy. We remain com- mitted to the May 29th Swearing-in date in line with Nigeria’s constitutional provisions.

“We will not accept the molestation of any Northerner for whatever reason, anywhere in Nige- ria as it happened in the past in some parts of the South. We are ready to re- turn any negative attack with equally or more potent positive reaction that will counter it forthwith.

“We remain committed to the unity and corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...