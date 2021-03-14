Post-blockade: Prices of tomatoes, yam, beans rebound in Lagos

Indication at the weekend was that food prices which rose a couple of weeks ago as a result of the food blockade by the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) has started coming down to the levels before the blockade. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

T he impact of the of the suspension of the strike and the subsequent food from the north to the southern Nigeria by the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) last week Wednesday has started to be felt in the markets around Lagos State as the prices of foodstuffs and beef has started to come down to their post food blockade prices.

Prices of foodstuff and beef rose astronomically in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Uyo, Aba, Nsukka and other parts of Southern Nigeria following the blockade of food from the north to the south by AUFCDN. The Union had embarked on the strike in protest against alleged killing of its members, and was demanding the N4.75 billion compensation for the lives and properties allegedly lost during the #EndSARS protest and the recent Shasha market crisis.

Consequent upon that, prices of foodstuff, vegetables and beef rose in Lagos and other parts of Southern Nigeria. At the popular Mile 12 market, headquarters of perishable food items in Lagos, meat sellers who were largely absent since last weekend, returned have fully returned to business.

Activities have fully resumed at the Oko Oba Abattoir in the Abule Egba area of Lagos, after over a week little or no activity. Beef vendors spoken by Sunday Telegraph said the inactivity in the abattoir a week earlier was a s a result insufficient supply from the north consequent upon the AUFCDN strike and food blockade.

Similarly, the scarcity of tomatoes, pepper and some other food items brought from the Northern part of the country that persisted throughout last week seemed to have eased. A big basket of tomatoes, which rose to over N35, 000 at the weekend crashed to the post-blockade price of N6, 000 a basket.

Also, a bag of pepper rose to an average price of N17, 000, at the weekend sold at a relatively lower price of between N8, 000 and N10, 000. It was also observed that onions, which rose to N20, 000 and N25, 000 per bag, have crashed to between N11, 000 and N12, 000 per bag in the market.

However, the price of beans remained relatively the same at N23, 000 for a small bag and N46, 000 for the big bag, though in the Maza Maza market, the big bag is N55, 000. Similarly, in Aba, Abia State, a bag of onions that rose to N30, 000 is now back to its pre-blockade price of N20,000 a bag.

An onions dealer at Ahia Ohuru market Aba, who identified herself as Matam Bala, said that this the peak season for onions and the price is not supposed to rise up as it did last week, saying he expects the price to further fall as many supplies are their way to Aba as they did not suffer waste of their produce as tomatoes and other vegetables supplier suffered during the AUFCDN strike and food blockade.

However, despite the fall in the prices of the foodstuffs affected by the food blockade, experts say Nigeria’s food inflation would rise further in February as the country witnesses one of its longest inflationary streaks in history, with headline inflation reaching a 33-month high in January and the food inflation rising to 20.57 per cent year-on-year in January 2021, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), making it the highest in over 11 years.

Analysts blame the rise on COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, dollar shortages, and lingering restrictions on imports of certain food items despite the reopening of the borders. Another factor is the incessant attacks on farmers, which has caused shortages of goods.

According to the NBS, prices of food items rose the most in Kogi, Oyo, and River States in January when compared to January 2020.

The three states recorded 26.64, 23.69, and 23.49 per cent respectively. Ondo, Abuja, and Bauchi recorded the slowest rise in food prices. When compared to December 2019 (month-on-month), food inflation was highest in Oyo at 4.47 percent, Lagos at 3.86 per cent and River at 3.11 per cent.

Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Edo recorded price deflation or negative inflation (general decrease in the general price level of food or a negative food inflation rate).

Like this: Like Loading...