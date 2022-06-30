News Top Stories

POST CONVENTION: PDP crisis deepens as 11 govs boycott Osun campaign inauguration

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The post-convention crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), took another twist on Wednesday as mostgovernorselectedon the platform of the party boycotted the inauguration of the National Campaign Council fortheforthcoming Gubernatorial Election in Osun State. The party had earlier, named a 128-member national campaign council, which included 12 governors. But at the inauguration on Wednesday, eleven of the PDP governors, including the Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri who was named Chairman of the campaign council, were absent.

The two governors present were Ifeanyi Okowa and Dairus Ishaku of Delta and Taraba states respectively. Okowa is not a member of the council but was there apparently as the vice presidential candidate. The National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was also absent, butastatementby his Special AssistantonCommunication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said Ayu was on a two-week leave. Crisis had hit the PDP following the choice of Okowa asrunningmatetotheparty’s presidentialcandidate, Atiku Abubakar. Most of the governors werenothappywiththedecision because his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, was reportedly recommended to him by the committees set upbythe partyto shortlist a running mate for him. Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said on a national television programme that he was among the17-membercommitteeset up by Atiku “and 14 of us in the committee said the person should be Wike. “Unfortunately, Atiku picked Okowa, that is his wisdom. “You cannot ignore decision of a committee you set up by yourself and expect people to be happy.

For now, Ihavegoneintohibernation.” Ortom could not state whether he would support the party’s presidential candidate or not, as he told his interviewers, “I am in hibernation. I am praying. When I finish the prayers and whatever God directs me, I will do. “We expect Atiku to do more but we are not seeing that.” The governor stated that Wike is a pillar in the PDP, and argued that, “currently, nobody in the party has contributed more for the party to move forward than Wike. “If Atiku was not going to honour the decision of the committee, he should have called Wike earlier and informed him. He didn’t do that.

“You can’t do things anyhow and expect us to be happy. Atiku should go to him. Why won’t he ignore their calls. Is that not an insult?” There have been calls for Ayu to resign as National Chairman since the emergence of Atiku (who is also from the North) as PDP presidential candidate. Earlier in the day, the social media was awash with alleged suspension of the National Chairman, “over allegations of misappropriation.” The news gained credence with the elevation of the Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagun, as acting National Chairman. Imobo-Tswam, who said Ayu remains PDP National Chairman, described a meeting presided over by Damagun as a “phantom emergency meeting of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).” He said, “Dr. Ayu took a well-deserved, two-week leave on 21st June, 2022. He will be back next week to resume duties, specifically on July 6, 2022.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to ignore the mischievous social media publications as they are purely the work of mischief makers and idle minds.” National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, also said the reported suspension of the National Chairman was meant to distablise the party and create an impression of crisis within its ranks.

“It is clear that the false report is the handiwork of vicious anti-people forces who are agitated by the stability, unity and soaring popularity of our party under the cohesive Senator (Dr.) Ayu-led National Working Committee, as well as the intimidating statures of our presidential and vice presidential candidates, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, and His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, respectively,” the statement added. PDP said Ayu complied with the provision of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended), and transmitted power to Ambassador Damagun as Acting Capacity, pending his return. “It is instructive to state that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was duly informed on the absence of our National Chairman and that Ambassador Damagun will be performing the duties of the National Chairman in Acting Capacity pending Sen. Dr. Ayu’s return. “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP and the NWC is united and Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu remains the National Chairman.

“The NWC therefore urges all members of our great party, our teeming supporters, the media and the general public to disregard the said report as fake news,” the party said. Okowa, however, expressed confidence that PDP would win the July 16 Osun governorship election. He admitted that the party has a lot of work to do to win the election.

“It is not a fun fare, and I believe that the membership of the campaign council inaugurated today are capable enough to truly go out there to deliver the state to the PDP. “I want to make an appeal to the campaign council: it is not about being inaugurated in Abuja. The work to be done is in Osun State. And I want to plead with them to ensure that they go out there to Osun State, work with the leadership of the party and work with the candidate of the party to ensure that everything is put in place to deliver the PDP in that election.

“From the information that we have, the APC is already in disarray in the state but that is not enough for us to go to sleep. “By the special grace of God, I will be joining you in the campaign to ensure that we have victory for our party, and I am glad to also announce that our presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his return from his trip overseas, will also be with us during the campaigns,” Okowa said.

The acting National Chairman, Ambassador Damagun, said Osun governorship poll is key to the party’s presidential election. He expressed the belief that members of the council would deliver on their mandate, and advised that they should break into smaller committees to reach out to the Osun electorate. “I believe with the caliber of people that have been selected to steer this campaign organisation, I have no doubt that you will give us the desired result. “I also want to advise you to use that opportunity to engage the stakeholders in Osun, go to every corner. We have a very popular candidate in Osun and we have no reason not to win the election,” Damagun said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos Motor Boat Club member appeals judgement affirming exclusion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A member of the Lagos Motor Boat Club, Babajide Coker, yesterday asked the Court of Appeal in Lagos to reverse a lower court judgement that struck out his suit seeking to sack the club’s trustees over his exclusion from the club’s 2020 election. Mr. Coker filed his appeal in suit FHC/L/CS/578/2021 following his dissatisfaction with […]
News

2023: S’East’ve people with ability to rule Nigeria – Nwodo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, yesterday said the South East had people with demonstrable ability to rule Nigeria. Nwodo, who spoke at a morning programme on a national television monitored in Abuja, argued that the notion that South East lacked credible people to lead the country was wrong. […]
News

HoCSF calls for balanced partnership with unions

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has requested for a symbiotic relationship with the Union’s bodies geared towards fostering a harmonious workplace, enhanced staff welfare and service delivery. According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Communications of the HoCSF, Yemi-Esan disclosed this during a courtesy visit by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica