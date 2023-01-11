Post-COP27 Dialogue: Tackling climate change through art

As US backs African solutions to global problems

An exhibition of 17 art works showing climate adaptation and resilience, green economic recovery, and a global net-zero emission, was one of the highlights of the Post- COP27 Dialogue tagged ‘Race to Net-Zero via Social, Environmental and Economic Sustainability”. The art works on display depict problems, effects and solutions to Climate Crisis as it relates to; limiting global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, climate adaptation, climate finance, and partnerships to achieve the goals. Organised by CYCDI – Solution17 in partnership with LG Electronics Nigeria and The Art Hotel Lagos, the event was held recently at The Art Hotel Lagos, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Significantly, the major feature of the event, which precceded the opening of the exhibition, was a rich intellectual discourse on ‘Race to Net-Zero via Social, Environmental and Economic Sustainability.” In his keynote address, the Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate General, Lagos – Mr Joe Kuzrich, drummed up support for the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI – Solution17) for their bold steps in developing solutions to the climate crisis ravaging communities, regions and the world at large.

Kuzrich noted that Climate Change is a global problem in Africa and the rest of the world, adding that Africa contributes very little to global warming but is experiencing disproportionately high costs. Africa, he further stated, contributes around 3% to global warming, but it’s suffering much, much more than that. According to him, the United States and other developing and developed country partners, especially in Europe and Asia are working to assist Africa in combating this plague of climate change.

“For example, we’ve set up an adaptation fund to create climate resilience among many African countries, and we have funded that with $1 billion recently. So, that will help countries find clean energy solutions and adapt to some of the problems that climate change is creating, especially more extreme weather, floods, and droughts that we see across the continent and in other parts of the world. “And then Africa will be a huge centre for clean energy with the weather and sun that Africa has; that’s a natural attraction for solar energy, especially wind power, which will also be a powerful energy source for us.

In addition, we’re working with African nations to create clean energy pathways for African countries. “For example, our secretary of state, at the US-Africa leader summit in Washington, DC, announced a new 209 million US commitment to power Africa, which is already reaching 165 million people in Africa in terms of providing them with new energy sources. But this will contribute to doubling that number and finding clean energy solutions for delivering more electricity and energy for the continent as it pursues its development plan, which it is doing very successfully at the moment,” he said, noting that a lot of the solutions to the global problems are coming from Africa.

He added, “in terms of art and its relationship to climate change, one simple basic thing here stands out hard: a universal mode that cuts across cultures and countries and speaks to the heart and soul of anyone. And what we’re seeing with climate change and the efforts to combat it are very similar because climate change is a universal problem just like ours, and it’s come together hard and forced them to come up with solutions.”

“I’ll leave you with this notion, as we’re working together with African nations, and we’re seeing an example of that at the US-African Leaders Summit this week in Washington; we’re very cognizant of the fact that a lot of the solutions to the global problems are coming from Africa. “So, as calculated in Washington, Africa has solutions to global problems. And we see that in many, many ways.

For example, Nigeria is fashioning a climate change program, which is the leading one in Africa in reducing methane gas emissions. Gabon is also engaged in significant forestry protection plans, which capture global emissions, and several other African countries are leading the way on climate change. And so, that’s a great example of African solutions to global problems.” Also speaking at the event, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti Kingdom, HRM Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye, in his keynote address titled ‘Green Revolution Agenda towards the Actualisation of Sustainable Development Goals; Leading Change through Massive Community engagement’, noted that like everywhere in the world, Nigeria is already experiencing the effects of climate change.

“We have seen variable and extreme weather events: increased temperatures, droughts, desertification, land degradation and loss of biodiversity. There is soil erosion, floods and low crop yield in my community caused by increased durations and intensities of rainfall. These changes have led to food insecurity, which has disrupted livelihoods, poverty, and conflicts over little resources.

“To curb poverty and unemployment and promote decent work, wealth creation, and entrepreneurship in the Iyin Ekiti community towards the actualisation of SDGs, we reached out to the team of Solution17 for a partnership to drive our green agenda.

“I’m glad to inform you that we are partnering with Solution17 to promote and implement sustainable projects that will promote food security, reduce the impact of climate change, and build the capacity of youth and vulnerable women whilst creating rural prosperity among my people,” he said. According to him, to kick-start, the intervention, their local government, Araromi LCDA Iyin-Ekiti, has completed a website showcasing the potential of our community, the first of its kind in any local government in Nigeria.

Sustainable development, he further stated, “is the responsibility of every part of society across the world. It can only be achieved with linkages across the goals between institutions, governments, companies, NGOs, local government and the people. “In collaboration with Solution17, we have established clusters for women and youth, revamped the existing cooperatives, approved farm settlements and other incentives that will support the goal of the Iyin Ekiti – ‘Green Project’ and ‘Food Basket’.”

The reverred monarch assured of their preparedness to work collaboratively with the Solution17 team and other stakeholders to: implement the project that will deliver access to resources to boost productivity; support women and youth; increase access to markets; provide training that will enhance knowledge and development of solutions; boost rural economies; increase skills; increase environmental consciousness; provision of a better standard of living; and access to technology. “COP27 has come and gone; this is the right time to move from talk to action and create a green and prosperous community while averting the looming food crisis and environmental pollution. I will personally lead key leaders from my community to COP28 in Dubai by December 2023.

“We are determined to show the world that change is possible. We will mobilise women, youth, farmers, leaders and kings of other communities towards the actualisation of the United Nations Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. “Ladies and Gentlemen, we assure all of you of our readiness to support the Implementation of the Tech-Driven Agro- Forestry in Iyin Ekiti. With my determination and the cooperation of our great people, we will achieve our goal.” Earlier, in her address which focused on ‘the past, the present and the future of Solution17 Intervention in Social, Economic & Environmental Sustainability, the CEO/Project Director, CYCDI-Solution17, Ms Foluke Michael, said: “We can genuinely keep the Earth’s temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius if we work together — in the unity of purpose.

As reiterated by President Biden, ‘No nation can solve this crisis on their own, the world leaders, and particularly those that represent the world’s largest economies must step up’. “On April 22 – 23, 2021, I joined President Biden and the world leaders virtually from London, for the 2021 Leaders’ Summit on Climate. The remarks by President Biden got me, and my team on our toes since April 23, 2021.

The President looked away from the current and future problems associated with the ‘radical change’ to see possibilities. He reiterated the need for collaboration with cities, states all across the US, and small, large businesses and corporations; without leaving no one behind. As I was listening to his remark, I began to see the opportunity to create millions of green jobs, clean energy, a shift from fossil fuels, production of NextGen electric vehicles, green transportation, sustainable agriculture, pristine ecosystem — green industrial revolution across communities worldwide.” According to her, by the end of May 2021, she completed the design of our Climate Action Program, along with comprehensive Implementation Plan. “The program was a follow up to the 2021 Leaders’ Summit on Climate and my book, The Green Entrepreneurs was Published on Amazon and Audible in April 2021.

“Action on Climate as inspired by President Biden. 1. June 5, 2021- Naija Climate Now was launched in partnership with United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria, with a call to young people to design sustainable solutions to support Climate Change adaptation in Nigeria solutions. 2. September 21, 2021- In partnership with German Consulate in Lagos, British High Commission and UNIC Nigeria, 34 finalists with 34 Climate Solutions and four Solution17 Climate Young Artists’ were selected to cocreate and develop the climate.

