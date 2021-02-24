Post-COVID-19: Deloitte counsels firms on new technologies

Counsel

There’s been an increase in demand for web-based platforms, solutions

Tony Chukwunyem Multinational professional services network, Deloitte, has urged businesses to adopt new technologies in order to stay relevant and profitable in a post Covid-19 world. The Human Capital Leader for Deloitte Africa, Maharaj Pam, who stated this during a webinar organised by the organisation to discuss,

“The future of work” in a post-pandemic era, highlighted some dimensions she said business leaders can adopt. “The three dimensions are work, workforce and workplace, and they are interconnected and accompanied by the respective be automated? Who can do the work? And where is the work done?” she told participants. Maharaj Pam added there’s been a surge in demand for web-based platforms and solutions to improve the efficiency of work. She said businesses through mediums such as Upwork and Freelancer are able to connect with others for solution-based services.

“What has become known as the gig economy, is evidence of the rise of a new free-market system in which temporary positions are common and organizations hire independent workers for short-term commitments.

The gig economy gives individuals the chance to generate revenue using their talents and skills without relying on full-time employment,” Pam explained.

Ms. Pam advised businesses and firms to make substantial investments and efforts to improve the future of their respective work through the setting up of enterprise markets.

On his part, Human Capital Leader for Deloitte West Africa, Joseph Olofinsola, urged firms to equip themselves and develop their workforce to take advantage of the new normal

