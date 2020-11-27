Post-Covid-19: Experts advocate home grown policies

Africa’s ability to fix its economy post-Covid-19 is dependent on implementation of home-grown interventions and utilisation of local resources. To this end, agricultural sector holds the key to Africa’s economic transformation, finance experts and Africa’s leading technocrats submitted at a conference on Africa’s economic future aftermath of COVID-19.

Rising from a three-day meeting of African Economic Congress (AEC) organised by the African Economic and Investment in Abuja, with the theme: “Post-COVID-19: Africa in the New Economic Order,” they said by developing this sector, abundant resources could be provided to finance the 2063 African Union agenda and curb unemployment, food shortage, malnutrition and extreme poverty. For prosperity and economic advancement of the continent, they harped on African Union leadership coming up with policies and systems to guide the continent and its people to find solutions to the continent’s challenges and the development needs.

“African leaders need to take more steps to develop its youth population. By improving the learning curriculum in response to the future needs of the youth, we can forge a path for more youth representation in leadership for the future.

“Africa must move for selfreliance in the coming years. By harnessing and leveraging her abundant resources (both human and material), we can drive economic transformation and build a self-reliant continent.

“Governments should c re – ate policies with incentives and an enabling environment for the private sector to engage and invest for economic growth. “Africans must be educated on the technical know-how to improve agriculture on the continent.

Governments must increase the yearly allocated budget for agriculture and promote private sector engagement to avoid inadequate funding. “To increase the level of value addition of food export, there must be an investment in innovation and technology around local processing and infrastructure building. “Digital literacy skills, critical thinking skills, technical skills, soft skills, entrepreneurial skills, and certification programmes should be incorporated into the learning curriculum in all levels of education to produce self-reliant and employable graduates,” participants of the conference recommended.

The congress had in attendance over 2,000,000 participants, including senior government officials, top diplomats and international organisations with participants comprising 32 countries, with over 40 speakers from across Africa Eminient speakers in attendance included Dr. Joyce Banda, a former President of Malawi, Assef Hanafi Elsiefy, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Nigeria, Humphrey Geiseb, High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr. Benson Alfred Bana, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nigeria, Hon. Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State, and Prof. Carlos Lopes, African Union Representative to Europe on Partnerships.

Like this: Like Loading...