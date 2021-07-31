Travel & Tourism

Post COVID-19: Ghana is best urban destination, says Abeiku Santana

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Ghana has been described as the best destination for youths and other tourists to patronise as the world looks to restart of tourism in post COVID-19 era following the restriction and ban on international travel, which has seen many global destinations under lock as a result of the effect of the pandemic.

 

This position was canvassed by one of Ghanaians most influencer tourism operators and personalities, Ambassador Abeiku Santana Aggrey.

 

He made this known during the recently held 2021 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge in Accra. Abeiku Santana, who is a destination marketing strategist and broadcast journalist, also known as Mr. Tourism, is the chief executive officer of Kaya Tours and Kaya Management Services.

 

He projected Destination Ghana and its unique tourism product offerings very highly in his presentation and promoted Ghana as the best urban destination for the youth across Africa citing great opportunities in the creative arts industry with emphasis on music, movies, fashion, gastronomy and photography.

The Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge is the only Pan – African youth and startups tourism summit on the continent.

 

The platform serves as an exclusive gathering for key stakeholders, mentors, innovators, academics and investors in tourism, travel, hospitality, aviation and related industries to connect, engage, learn, innovate and grow with African Youth and startups in tourism on an annual basis.

 

The event is organised by Africa Tourism Partners in partnership with United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Aviation Cargo Conference gets support from FAAN, others

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As plans for the first international Aviation Cargo Conference (CHINET 2021) in Nigeria gathers momentum, support for the debutant conference has continued to pour in from different quarters, the latest being from the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu. This development was disclosed by the organizer of […]
Travel & Tourism

Runsewe charges newly elected FTAN’s executive on service delivery, partnership

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the newly elected national executive members of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) even as he charged them to deliver on their mandate while pledging support and collaboration towards achieving this.   He made this known […]
Travel & Tourism

Back to the skies as Paris’s Orly airport reopens after three-month shutdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  The first flight took off from Orly airport south of Paris at 6:25am Friday, marking a reopening after shutting down on March 31 due to the coronavirus crisis, but with just a fraction of its normal flights. A Transavia plane bound for the Portuguese city of Porto was sprayed by water cannons from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica