Post COVID-19: Ghana is best urban destination, says Abeiku Santana

Ghana has been described as the best destination for youths and other tourists to patronise as the world looks to restart of tourism in post COVID-19 era following the restriction and ban on international travel, which has seen many global destinations under lock as a result of the effect of the pandemic.

This position was canvassed by one of Ghanaians most influencer tourism operators and personalities, Ambassador Abeiku Santana Aggrey.

He made this known during the recently held 2021 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge in Accra. Abeiku Santana, who is a destination marketing strategist and broadcast journalist, also known as Mr. Tourism, is the chief executive officer of Kaya Tours and Kaya Management Services.

He projected Destination Ghana and its unique tourism product offerings very highly in his presentation and promoted Ghana as the best urban destination for the youth across Africa citing great opportunities in the creative arts industry with emphasis on music, movies, fashion, gastronomy and photography.

The Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge is the only Pan – African youth and startups tourism summit on the continent.

The platform serves as an exclusive gathering for key stakeholders, mentors, innovators, academics and investors in tourism, travel, hospitality, aviation and related industries to connect, engage, learn, innovate and grow with African Youth and startups in tourism on an annual basis.

The event is organised by Africa Tourism Partners in partnership with United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

