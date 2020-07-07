Post-COVID-19: Group offers tips for private schools

As the country contemplates re-opening of the education sector shut down at the wake of the over Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown and in view of the attendant challenges posed on schools, a group of school principals, under the aegis of the African Principals Conference Initiatives (APCI), a non-governmental organisation, has offered some tips for African schools to address the problems of the post-pandemic.

This is as the Conference expressed worry that the future of schools is no longer what it was thought it would be some months ago, saying the shift to and speed of e-learning, conferences and virtual meetings have been swift and highly unprecedented in the history of the developing nations. Given the crisis of inadequate resources,

it said appropriate budget provisions and technical manpower had been put in place, while critical stakeholders, including the aged government employees had started online working, keeping social distancing and working from homes.

Therefore, the Conference in its tips, insisted that to properly situated the re-opening of schools, there are needs for African schools to undertake some certain key enablers for successful post- COVID- 19 challenges.

In line with this, the Principals urged agile organisations to reconfigure strategy, structure, processes, people and technology ahead of school reopening. Towards achieving this objective, the Acting Director-General of APCI, Mr. Ayodele Joseph, said that the Africa Brands Review (ABR) was emotionally connected to the African Principals Conference Initiatives in creating a pool of Distinguished Principals for a four-week attachment to interested schools, which will assist in positioning schools for new realities of post-COVID-19 pandemic. Secondly, the group spoke on the need for adaptive technology and teams of technology and digital experts, needed to maximise the various resources on the internet for e-learning in schools. According to the organisation, appropriate software and You- Tube materials should be downloaded or adapted to strengthen the capacity of in-house teachers, while online tests are to be adapted periodically to gauge proficiency of teachers and in-depth understanding of students in the learning process.

“There is the urgent need for the ability to build a pool of financial reserves and secure required funding sufficient for enhanced management capacity. Schools, private sector along with NGOs will need resourcestosupportinitiativesaimedat protectingstudents, teachers, parents orpublichealthandmaintainingemployment levels,” it added.

