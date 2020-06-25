Post-COVID-19: ‘Infrastructure decay’ll hamper FG’s confidence in manufacturers’

Taiwo Hassan

Following the Federal Government’s confidence to make manufacturing and agribusiness sectors the arrowheads to revitalise the fragile economy post-COVID-19, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described it as a tall orderconsidering the infrastructure decay and harsh operating environment.

The Acting Director-General of MAN, Ambrose Oruche, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that the country’s manufacturing sector was yet to get over its hurdles and inherent challenges, which are critical to its performance in contributing immensely to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

He said that Government’s decision to single out manufacturing and agribusiness sectors was a welcome development for the private sector, but that the same government knows that lack of basic infrastructure has been giving the sector setbacks for decades.

The acting MAN DG explained that in any economy of the world, manufacturing sector is the engine of growth that any country cannot ignore, so promoting manufacturing sector is fundamental to the GDP growth of world economies.

To achieve this, Oruche noted that there must be existence of functional amenities and infrastructure in place, which is the missing link in Nigeria today.

According to him, the reason dearth of infrastructure will be a stumbling block for manufacturing sector in Nigeria is because government alone cannot solve it and that’s why MAN’s position has been to adopt private public partnership (PPP).

The economic expert stressed that allowing private sector to invest in infrastructure development was the only alternative for Nigerian manufacturing sector to attain its potential while government should focus on strengthening the rule of law for operating conducive business environment.

Oruche said: “Even before COVID-19 pandemic, we have been emphasising that manufacturing is the engine of growth, and any country or economy which ignores its manufacturing base will not experience growth in its economy.

“You know, it (manufacturing) has to be seen as engine of growth. So it is not whether we are promoting it, it has been our main objective of MAN and the main issue raised that manufacturing sector needs to be treated as a critical sector in the country. This has been MAN’s position from the onset.”

Speaking on government’s stance in using manufacturing sector to reposition the country’s economy, the acting MAN DG said: “Yes, it is a tall order for manufacturers. But I think defining it at this moment is critical. So what government has done is to identify the source of growth at this period of COVID-19.

“Now, the next thing is the problem it identified, which is half solved. When you don’t identify the problem, you will not be able to find the solution. Now the problem has been identified, so the next thing is what we do to solve the problem.

“The first thing you do is the basic infrastructure development and that is what we have been asking to be able to make the manufacturing the hub of the nation. But the fact is government alone cannot do it and that’s why our position in MAN has been let do private public partnership.

“Allow private firm to invest in infrastructure so that the money (government) would have used in investing in infrastructure could be channeled to other areas that are also important, like rule of law. Rule of law is critically important like others. So if we use all the monies we have and channeled into infrastructure, we will not be able to bring out an environment for rule of law to operate effectively.

“So what we are suggesting for instance, take the Federal Government/Dangote in rebuilding and construction of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway road. You can see what is going on there, that is, the kind of synergy we are asking from government to adopt in providing infrastructure.”

