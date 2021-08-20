Business

Post-COVID-19: KekeAds reinvent operations for excellent service

With the ease on COVID-19 lockdown that had hitherto ravaged the world and crippled global economy, pioneer social transit advertising platform, KekeAds, has resumed full business operations. In a press statement issued in Lagos by Smate & Smate International Limited, owners of the KekeAds patent all over the country, the company said that KekeAds, the number one transit platform’s offices in Owerri, Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country was now ready for full operational services to its customers in both private and public sectors.

According to KekeAds spokesperson, Wale David, who signed the press statement, “KekeAds is now back in business after the ease on lockdown in the country and globally. And we have also upgraded and adjusted our services in conformity and strict adherence to all existing protocols on COVID-19.” Speaking in the same vein, Mr Esona Onuoha, who is the founder of KekeAds and CEO of Smate & Smate, described the period of COVID-19 lockdown as a ”moment of reflections, reevaluation and rethinking.

It offered us opportunity to review and reinvent our operational template for a better and excellent customer service delivery. “Although while the lockdown lasted, we at KekeAds collaborated with other stakeholders in the country amongst them non-governmental organisations for advocacy and awareness campaigns to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 and ensure that people keep and stay safe,” Esona added. Apart from offering top of the crust transit advertising services to multinationals with lean budgets, KekeAds is also an affordable and veritable platform to SMEs, startups and government agencies to promote their products and services.

The KekeAds platform also serves as vehicle for advocacy and awareness campaigns by non-governmental organisations. Since it commenced operations about twenty years ago, KekeAds has empowered about 50,000 tricycle drivers and owners who are enlisted on the platform in different parts of Nigeria.

