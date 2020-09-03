News

Post-COVID-19: Lagos, other stakeholders seek improved transport sector

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

For the country and Lagos State in particular to get away from the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, especially the transport sector, there is the urgent need to rejig the sector through massive investments and improved funding by the government to reduce transport on cost of goods, New Telegraph has learnt. There is also a call on Lagos State government to look more on how public transport would be subsidized as well as to move the sector from informal to formal in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

The call was made by transport experts on Tuesday during 12th Lagos State University (LASU) Virtual Public Lecture, organised by the School of Transportation and Logistics of the University. The lecture with the theme: “Staying Safe Against Covid- 19 in Public and Private Transportation,” was held online via webinar Zoom platform, moderated by the Dean, School of Transport, Prof. Gbadebo Odewumi.

Lagos Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Fredrick Oladeinde was the special guest, while the speakers were former Lagos Commissioner for Transportation and Executive Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Apapa Traffic, Dr. Kayode Opeifa; Dr. Andre Kreie, Director Global Logistic Education, Kuhne Foundation in Switzerland; Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, Managing Director, Lagos State Waterway Authority (LASWA) and Dr. Ogochukwu Ugboma of Department of Transport Management and Operation, LASU School of Transport

