Post COVID-19: NEPC moves to mitigate non- oil export commodities’ losses

To mitigate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the prices of non-oil export commodities, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) yesterday said it was partnering with Free on Board Global Logistics Limited (FOBGL) on cargo export to the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU) countries and the United States. The NEPC initiative was in collaboration with the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), while Export Action Group would serve as relief to exporters to convey their products to these destinations.

Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, who unfolded these initiatives by export agency in the face of Covid-19 pandemic outbreak added that special discounted airfreight services from Lagos International Airport to London Heathrow Airport and transshipment road haulage services to 27 EU countries was recently introduced by the council and FOGBL.

