Post-COVID-19: Osinbajo seeks sustainable curriculum for improved education

Vice-PresidentYemiOsinbajo, has said there was an urgent need to revise, design and develop suitable curriculum assessments and monitoring systems that would focus on improving the quality of education during Post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Osinbajo made the call at the 2020Nigeria’sAnnualEducation Conference yesterday in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Building an Effective, ResilientandSustainable Education System for Nigeria’s during and Post-COVID-19 Pandemic: The Way Forward.” According to him, appropriate learning assessments methods as well as digital monitoring and evaluation programmes must be designed to drive the digital curriculum that would be developed.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukuemeka Nwajuiba, he maintained that in view of the unexpected disruptions of education system by COVID-19 pandemic, adoption of the curriculum had become necessary in order to facilitate learning in hybrid schooling situations.

In his words: “Possibilities of designing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics curricula such that they can be taught virtually should be worked out by appropriate government offices and stakeholders. “The emergence of Coronavirus pandemic has no doubt adversely affected the education sector and the economy at national and global levels. “Let me point out that to cushion the effects of the pandemic, the world is embracing technological innovations.

Virtual interactions have increasingly replaced face-to-face engagement and limited the total disruption to many sectors. “UNESCO has recommended the use of distance learning programme, open educational applications and platforms by schools and teachers to reach learners remotely.

“There is an urgent need to design and develop suitable curriculum assessments and monitoring systems that focus on improving the quality of education through the alignment of the curriculum to existing and projected education needs.” Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who gave assurances of continued deployment of technologies and the internet in education to ensureonlineeducationbecame integral component of school education, said the disparities in access to distance learning across the country must be removed to enhance sustainable system of education. RepresentedbyPermanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Sonny Echono, he said the closure of schools due to COVID- 19 had made some teachers to deliver online learning without proper training and support preparation. “They had to digitize their course contents and/or develop their contents.

This development calls for immediate response to ensure gaps does not occur again. “Let me reiterate that it is important to develop the capacity of teachers in digital divide. Theanticipatedtechnologywill strengthen the inclusive alternative education of marginalisedanddisadvantagedgroup accessing learning a new way.”

