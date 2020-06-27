Post COVID-19: Tourism records $1.2trn losses in export as business restarts

With tourism business set to restart, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), in its new report has said between $910 billion and $1.2 trillion in export revenue was lost during the COVID-19 lockdown while between $850 and $1.1 billion was projected as revenue with fewer international tourist arrivals this year (2020). The global tourism body also hinted that over 100 to 120 million direct tourism jobs are at risk, calling for responsibility, safety and security as restrictions on travel are lifted.

The UNWTO World Tourism Barometer also reiterated the need for credible commitment to support tourism as a pillar for recovery. The UNWTO reported that the sector was beginning to restart in some areas, most notably in Northern Hemisphere destinations. As a result, it has reiterated its call for governments and international organisations to support tourism, a lifeline for many millions and a backbone of economies. UNWTO’s Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, in a statement, said: “The sudden and massive fall in tourist numbers threatens jobs and economies.

It is vital, therefore, that the restart of tourism is made a priority and managed responsibly, protecting the most vulnerable and with health and safety as the sector’s number one concern. “Until tourism’s restart is underway everywhere, UNWTO again calls for strong support for the sector in order to protect jobs and businesses. “We, therefore, welcome the steps undertaken by both the European Union and individual countries including France and Spain to support tourism economically and build the foundations for recovery.” While April was expected to be one of the busiest times of the year due to the Easter holidays, the near-universal introduction of travel restrictions led to a fall of 97 per cent in international tourist arrivals. This follows a 55% decline in March.

