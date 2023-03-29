News Politics

Post-election Crisis: At last, PDP sacks Ayu, appoints Damagun as acting Chair

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked its National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu. In his place, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb Umar Illiya Damagun, was appointed acting national chairman.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party held yesterday.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it received the order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023, with regards to the chairman- ship position of the party.

“After a careful consideration of the court order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb Umar Ililya Damagum, assumes the national chairmanship of our party in acting capacity with effect from Tuesday, March 28.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great party to remain calm and united at this critical time,” the statement added. New Telegraph had re- ported on Sunday that Ayu might be sacked before the May 29 swearing in of the incoming administration.

