Post-Election Crisis: Finally, PDP Sacks Ayu, Appoints Damagun As Acting Chair

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked its National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

In his place, the Deputy National Chairman (North) Ambassador Umar Illiya Damagun was appointed as the acting National Chairman.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party held on Tuesday.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it received the order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 with regards to the chairmanship position of the party.

“After careful consideration of the court order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our party in an acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain calm and united at this critical time,” the statement added.

New Telegraph had reported on Sunday that Ayu might be sacked before the May 29 swearing-in of the new government.

News Top Stories

Study ties video games to dangerous heart rhythms in kids

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new report has shown that playing video games may seem sedentary, but it can be enough to trigger lifethreatening heart arrhythmias in certain vulnerable children. The researchers in Austra-lia pulled together reports of 22 children and teens, who suffered heart rhythm disturbances while playing video games. In many cases, the children suddenly blacked out, […]
News Top Stories

Ezekwesili heads Soludo’s 80-man Transition C’ttee

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

…Otti, Utomi, Agbakoba, Chidoka, Obiogbolu, Etiaba make list Less than two months to his swearing in, Anambra State governor elect Prof Charles Soludo yesterday announced an 80-man Transition Committee for a smooth hand over from outgoing Governor, Willie Obiano. Among those that made the list include Prof Oby Ezekwesili, as Chairman, Pat Utomi, Osita Chidoka, […]
News Top Stories

NYSC members offer scholarship to amputee boy in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Some National Youth Service Corp members of the Education and ICT Community Development Service (CDS) group serving in Benue State at the weekend awarded a scholarship to a physically challenged boy, Sunday Tartenger to ease the financial burden on his parents.   Thebeneficiaryisanamputee and a student of All Saints Academy, Ahihe in Makurdi the state […]

