Post-Election Crisis: Finally, PDP Sacks Ayu, Appoints Damagun As Acting Chair

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked its National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

In his place, the Deputy National Chairman (North) Ambassador Umar Illiya Damagun was appointed as the acting National Chairman.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party held on Tuesday.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it received the order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 with regards to the chairmanship position of the party.

“After careful consideration of the court order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our party in an acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain calm and united at this critical time,” the statement added.

New Telegraph had reported on Sunday that Ayu might be sacked before the May 29 swearing-in of the new government.

Like this: Like Loading...