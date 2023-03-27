Post-election Crisis: PDP Chairman, Ayu, suspended by ward

The end might be in sight for the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyochia Ayu as his ward, Igyorov Council in Benue State, suspended him from the party. Ayu’s successor, Prince Uche Secondus, was booted out of office last year after his ward suspended him from the party and went ahead to secure a court injunction to stop him from parading himself as PDP National Chairman. New Telegraph had reported on Sunday that Ayu might be sacked as National Chairman before the May 29 swearing in of new president and state governors. Ayu reignited the festering crisis in PDP last week after he engineered the suspension of five members from the party and directed his state governor Samuel Ortom to face the National Disciplinary Committee, for anti-party activities.

The executive committee of Igyorov Council ward of Gboko Local Government Area in Benue State, in a statement on March 24, passed a vote of no confidence on Ayu and suspended him from the party. The Secretary of the ward, Banger Dooyum, who read the resolution of the ward executive, accused the National Chairman of antiparty activities, which they said, made PDP to lose at his ward and local government, in the last general elections.

The resolution from the ward executive committee meeting read: “Having reviewed the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election, as well as the governorship and state House of Assembly elections of the February 25 and March 18, we observed with utmost dismay that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who is the National Chairman of the PDP, worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council ward. “It is on record that he has also failed to pay his annual subscription fees, as provided under section 8 subsection 9 of the constitution of the PDP as amended. “Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections held on March 18. “It was also discovered that most of his close allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and hence the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. “The suspension takes effect from the 24th of March, 2023.” Out of the 13 members out of the 17-member ward council executive committee, including the ward Chairman, Kashi Philip, signed the resolution. Ayu’s media aide Simon Imobo-Tswam consistently put his call busy as New Telegraph tried to confirm the story from him. But a source, who asked not to be named, confirmed the story. In the recent past, two former National Chairmen, Prince Secondus of the PDP and Adams Oshiomhole of the APC, lost their positions after suspension from their

Like this: Like Loading...