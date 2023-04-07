Post-election Issues: CNPP urges FG, security agencies not to take sides

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has charged the Federal Government and security agencies, particularly the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) not to take sides with the All Progressives Congress (APC), following developments over the recent general election.

Reacting to what it described as post-elections utterances of some political interests, actions and inactions of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the security agencies, CNPP, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that Nigeria’s democracy will be in jeopardy if the government chooses to take sides or resorts to draconian measures to muzzle opposition voices in favour of the ruling party.

The group noted that it beats the imagination of lovers of democracy that appointees of the Federal Government find it difficult to separate governance from partisanship, thereby mixing governance with politics and heating up the polity. The statement read in part: “Some instances have led to the belief that the Federal Government is supporting the APC against Nigerian opposition parties.

In November 2014, the APC’s then National Publicity Secretary, Lai Mohammed, threatened to form a parallel government if the 2014 elections were rigged, confirming a statement credited to the then governor of River State, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi at an APC salvation rally, which he equally confirmed to be the stand taken by his party before the then Osun State governorship election.

“Lai Mohammed said and we quote: ‘Those who are fretting about this statement are those who are planning to rig the elections and they should be warned that Nigerians will no longer accept the outcome of any fraudulent polls. Those who incite the people are those who steal their mandate,’ and he was neither arrested nor threatened with treason. “Also President Muhammadu Buhari, while contesting for the presidency in 2014, also threatened that the dogs and the baboons will be soaked in blood on the streets should the election be rigged. He was neither arrested nor threatened with treason.

“In 2023, the APC in Rivers State has threatened to mobilise its members to barricade the main entrance into the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt over the commission’s alleged refusal to release the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the just-concluded election results in the state. Nobody has harassed the APC leaders in the state. “In Gombe State, at about March 10, 2023, it was reported that the Peoples Democratic Party asked security agencies to arrest the Gombe State campaign coordinator of the All Progressives Congress, Jamilu Gwamna, for allegedly issuing death threats to voters in Bolari West of the state.

“According to the report, Gwamna allegedly threatened parents in the area with ‘losing their children’ should they allow their youths to vote for PDP. The security agencies are not prosecuting anybody in the state in connection with the threat. “In Lagos State, voters were openly threatened not to go out to vote, while some were wounded and others allegedly died. Till date, no arrest has been made. Making the matter even laughable was a statement credited to the Nigeria Police, in which the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that anyone with evidence against the chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Association, Musiliu Akinsaya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, can file a case of attack against him.

“This is after he had openly threatened voters in Lagos State and the videos of the threat as well as the eventual attacks on voters by hoodlums suspected to be APC supporters in Lagos State went viral. But a video of a traditional ruler in Lagos was the basis for which both the Police and the DSS arrested an Igbo traditional leader, who threatened to invite the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to protect their businesses in the state.” CNPP said the most malicious case is the comments by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, accusing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, of inciting people to violence over the outcome of the presidential elections, saying it is treasonable.

Reminding the minister of his comment in 2014 as APC spokesperson in which he said that “those who incite the people are those who steal their mandate,” CNPP said: “If the Labour Party presidential candidate is alleging that his mandate was stolen, how can the same Lai Mohammed who saw such demands as legitimate in 2014, when he was outside government turn around to criminalise same?” In another development, CNPP reiterated its call on President Buhari and the relevant security agencies to investigate and make public their findings on the rumoured visit of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola to the United Kingdom for medical reasons and the allegation that it was in disguise to meet with the President-elect Bola Tinubu in London. Noting that such is necessary to preserve the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary, the group noted that despite denials “the integrity of both the chief judicial personality in Nigeria and that of the President-elect have been called to question, especially in view of the widespread criticisms of the Supreme Court of Nigeria’s rulings on political matters since the 2023 general election.” CNPP added: “The Supreme Court under the current leadership has given several verdicts on political litigations in recent times which put the integrity of the apex court to question before this very damaging report by an online news portal on the alleged planned meeting between the CJN and the President-elect in London.

“Allowing the matter to slide without a public inquiry will be a recipe for breach of national security in the event that the Supreme Court rulings fail to favour some parties in election litigations currently before various election petition tribunals, especially the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal under the direct jurisdiction of the CJN.

“The CNPP therefore calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, Security Agencies, and all relevant stakeholders to institute open investigation into the reported planned meeting between CJN Ariwoola and President-elect Tinubu to lay to rest the controversy in the interest of justice and national security. “This is imperative as the level of distrust, religious and tribal colourations permeating topics among supporters of different political camps in the country, especially now that the most damaging allegation on the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary became a media affair, should be taken very seriously to avoid a national catastrophy. “It is also of national importance to ensure that the matter is openly investigated and the report made public as most Nigerian politicians and citizens who are aggrieved by the outcome of the 2023 general election as conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may resort to selfhelp in the event of perceived biases in the judicial pronouncements on the outcome by the tribunals.”

