Post-election opportunities await discerning investors

The relative peace recorded in the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election has provided the much needed environment for investors to dive into the capital market. Rhoda Ogunseye writes

Post-election, the market is reacting positively to the political environment despite threatened litigation over the Presidential election results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Before now, both domestic, foreign and institutional investors were trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) with much causion due to uncertainty surrounding preelection activities in Nigeria.

Financial performance review

Between February 28, 2023 and March 6, 2023, the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by about two per cent to close at 55,605.57 and N30.29trn trillion respectively on Monday. The impressive report of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (“NGX Group” or “The Group”) audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 also gave the domestic bourse the much needed boost. Nigerian Exchange Group achieved a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.3 per cent in gross earnings to N7.5 billion in FY 2022 from N6.8 billion reported in FY 2021. This double-digit growth in the top line was because of the persistent growth in revenue (82.3% of gross earnings) and an impressive 30.1 per cent in-crease of other income. Revenue grew by 6.8 per cent to N6.2 billion from N5.8 billion driven largely by the 51.2 per cent growth in treasury investment income to 2.0 billion (FY 2021: N1.3 billion). Transaction fees which accounted for 51.2 per cent of revenue also increased by 9.0 per cent YoY to N3.2 billion (FY 2021: N2.9 billion). Growth in treasury investment income (32.9% of revenue) to N2.0 billion in FY 2022 relative to N1.3 billion in FY 2021 was driven largely by relatively higher yields on the Group’s treasury investment portfolio owing to improved yields on treasury bills, bonds and fixed deposit instruments. A 9.0 per cent growth in transaction fees (51.2% of revenue) to N3.2 billion in FY 2022 from N2.9 billion recorded in FY 2021 was driven by improved trading activities in Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Fees Listing

fees (12.6% of revenue) grew by 1.3 per cent to N774.7 million in FY 2022 from N754.9 million in FY 2021 driven primarily by a relatively higher listing of corporates on the Exchange in the year ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Rental income (1.6% of revenue) earned from NGX Real Estate lease of office floor spaces recorded a 19.8 per cent increase to N99.2 million in FY 2022 from N82.8 million recorded in FY 2021. Other fees which represent rent of trading floor, annual charges from brokers, dealing licences and membership fell by 84.2 per cent to N109.0 million from N689.9 million. Growth recorded by the Group in other income was driven by a 47.2 per cent increase in market data income to N581.4 million from N395.0 million.

Income of N93.7 million from technology accounted for 7.1 per cent of other income. A 1.6 per cent growth in other operating income made up of sublease income and penalty fees resulted to N635.4 million (FY 2021: N625.5 million). Total expenses grew by 35.5 per cent to N8.8 billion from N6.5 billion in FY 2021 primarily driven by interest expense on borrowings recorded as N2.1 billion. Personnel expenses (41.5% of total expenses) also grew by 13.1% to N3.7 billion (FY 2021: N3.2 billion) while operating expenses which accounted for 28.4 per cent of total expenses fell by 7.7 per cent to N2.5 billion from N2.7 billion in FY 2021. EBITDA grew by 70.6 per cent to N1.3 billion from ?775.9 million recorded in FY 2021. This emanated from the 7.8 per cent marginal growth in gross earnings over operating costs. EBIT for FY 2022 was N772.7 million, a 174.2 per cent growth from N281.8 million recorded in FY 2021. Operating loss of N1.3 billion in FY 2022 relative to N281.8 million operating profit recorded in FY 2021 was due to the greater growth in total expenses (35.5% YoY) relative to gross earnings growth of 10.3% YoY. Profit before income tax declined to N823.0 million in FY 2022 from N2.4 billion in the corresponding period in 2021 due to the growth in finance costs. Profit after income tax decreased by 68.9 per cent to N688.5million from N2.2 billion in FY 2021 resulting in a significant decline in profit after tax margin to 9.3 per cent from 33.1 per cent recorded in FY 2021.

Assets/liabilities

Total assets expanded by 50.7 per cent to N57.1 billion from N37.9 billion as at year end 2021, driven primarily by 101.4 per cent growth in investment in associates to N29.7 billion from N14.8 billion in December 2021 and a 57.4 per cent growth in long-term investment securities to N16.3 billion from N4 billion in December 2021. Total liabilities recorded a 439.5 per cent increase from N8 billion as at FY 2021 to N20.3 billion as a result of N14.1 billion increased borrowings used to facilitate the increase in investment in select associates.

CEO’s view

Commenting, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema (OON), Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said: “NGX Group continued to bed-down its operations post demutualisation and restructuring. Despite the economic headwinds affecting the country, as demonstrated by our year end results, we have continued to create lasting value. “Our top-line expansion drove a 70.6% increase in Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in 2022. In the same year, the Group leveraged its strong equity position and strategically increased its investment in an associate company in order to drive growth, boost efficiency and further maximise overall shareholder value. “However, the bottomline operating performance slipped mainly due to the interest expenses resulting from borrowing to fulfil the strategic acquisition mentioned above.

Last line

“Our growth will be driven by deepening value creation in subsidiaries and expansion into adjacent businesses. As an organisation, we remain committed to becoming Africa’s preeminent integrated market infrastructure group.”

