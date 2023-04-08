Post-Election: Primate Ayodele Reveals Shocking Prophecy

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Friday revealed that there is a possibility for the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga to be declared as the rightful winner of the election in court.

Primate Ayodele who spoke while reeling out his monthly prophecy noted that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the state, Peter Mbah should not rejoice just yet as there might be a switched of winner.

Primate Ayodele also stated that Governor Dapo Abiodun’s seat in Ogun state is uncertain, and the PDP has a chance to challenge it in court, although he urged the party to strategize well for a better chance of success.

The cleric also advised the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, not to pursue any case in court as it would be a waste of money, similar to the Abia State governorship candidate.

Meanwhile, the cleric known for his political prophesy also made predictions about the upcoming supplementary elections in Adamawa State, saying the APC candidate, Aishatu Binani, is unlikely to win.

He, however, cautioned the PDP candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, to be alert as he foresees potential manipulations by the APC.

In another report, Primate Ayodele released a fresh prophecy, ahead of Monday, May 29 handover ceremony.

He declared that there will be no interim government in Nigeria and that nothing will stop the swearing-in ceremony in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that despite the loopholes in the election, there will be nothing like an interim government because God didn’t show him anything related to it.

