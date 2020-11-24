Post #EndSARS: A killing spree in Delta

It was as if some aggrieved cult groups in the state were waiting for a slight opportunity to strike. They have cashed on the protest by the #EndSARS campaigners, which was hijacked midway by miscreants.

“We should be the last” in the state, cult groups are having a filled day across the state. Death toll has assumed a geometrically progression as the battle ground suddenly shifted from Asaba, the state capital, where over 10 persons were shot dead three months ago in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of the state.

It was on the same Ughelli town that a policeman was attacked during the #EndSARS protest and he was killed. The #EndSARS brouhaha, which forced men of the Nigerian police to down tool, has placed hoodlums at advantage in violent crimes across the state.

The resumed rival cult wars, which dovetailed into attacks and reprisal attacks in the past two weeks, has cut the lives of over seven persons in their prime within the state. Prior to the post #EndSARS cult clashes in Ughelli, Asaba became a war zone, such that no curfew was declared by the state government but for three weeks, indigenes and residents maintained a self-imposed curfew as they sit-at-home anytime from 6p.m to avoid being killed by stray bullet from the cult members or murdered with battle axe for mistaking identity.

Nightlife which has ushered in a new lease of life in the capital city became a nightmare as residents no longer sleep with their two eyes closed at night. The heart of parents and guardians, especially those who have teenage boys, beat at emergency units the moment they are on the streets, either to school, extra-moral classes or marketplaces.

It was during this period that a Mass a Communication graduate, who has just completed the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Emmanuel Oboh was shot by a rival group at a restaurant near the United a Bank of Africa (UBA), along the popular Nnebisi road at Ibusa Junction in Asaba. The victim did not get to the hospital before he died. He did not even wait for an on-the-spot First-Aid Treatment. He died of his assailants ferocious gunshot.

It is the second of its kind at the Ibusa Junction. The first was two years ago. A popular breadseller, nicknamed ‘a-boy’, was trailed to his wife’s kiosk at the junction with a tricycle by three cult boys. Within a twinkle of an eye, they released gunshots on his head. The victim had wanted to escape from the scene the moment he sighted them but luck ran against him.

He was killed on the road. The murder of Oboh and Aboy sent panic across the five agrarian quarters of Asaba, including Umuagu, Umunaji, Umudaike, Ogbesoewe. The killings that followed their murder was nothing compared to the number of deaths that preceded it. The warring groups held sway in Ughelli.

A P.O.S Operator was robbed and shot by the hoodlums in the process while many others were left with various degrees of injuries. The South-South Focus learnt that the clash was between Aiye and Bangas cult groups as both groups engaged each other in gun duel.

Trouble allegedly started when a member of one of the cult groups was killed and there was a reprisal attack and counter attacks. A source within the locality said several members belonging to either of the groups have been seen killed at different locations in the town.

It was gathered that one of the ‘Capons’ (strongmen) of Bangas, who was murdered along Akpodiete Street, before two others were killed in Ekiugbo and another was killed at Oghenevwetata Street on Saturday night, triggered the killing spree. Two other cult members suspected to be brothers, Master Frank and Oghenero were attacked in their house at Poyo Compound, close to Ataverhe Junction in Ekiugbo, were also killed.

Frank and Oghenero were tortured and dragged from their room to an uncompleted building within the compound where they were shot dead but other victim received matchete cut on their head or neck. Another P.O.S Operator, Celestina Ochuko was also unlucky. She was robbed and shot on her thigh by two unknown hoodlums, who allegedly took advantage of the uneasy calm.

Celestina was said to have resisted them from snatching her bag of money that contained other valuables, hence they shot her in the leg. She was rushed to the Central Hospital Ughelli for medical attention and the matter was reported at ‘A’ Division Police Headquarters in Ughelli.

But Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed optimism that the state’s security outfit, Operation Delta Hawk, would commence operation before the 2020 Yuletide. He told the traditional rulers and religious leaders at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba that necessary equipment to make the outfit operational had been procured.

He explained that the process of establishing the security outfit took a while because he wanted to ensure that everything was in place, adding that the outfit would tackle kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes, including farmers-herders clashes.

“We set up the Operation Delta Hawk which we are hopeful will be operationalized before Christmas. The team has already been selected and trained and we have been able to get men on ground to participate. For them to be able to undertake such programmes, they also need the body armour, the vests which we have gotten recently.

“We are in the process of concluding installation of the communication equipment; the mast is already being provided and by the time we are able to complete the communication equipment installation, then we can truly start.

“The Operation Delta Hawk team will work closely with vigilante groups across the wards and communities and will help to tackle issues relating to kidnapping, farmers-herders clash and violent crimes,” he said. On the #EndSARS protests, he lamented that illegal detention, police brutality and death of youths triggered the recent protests which emanated from Ughelli and Lagos.

“A lot of other issues came up with the protest and we thank God for helping us to control the process. The destructions that took place in Asaba were orchestrated by people who infiltrated the state from neighbouring states and from our intelligence reports. We have them in all manner of urban centres in the state. We arrested one person carrying petrol which meant that he had the intention of burning down the Events Centre.”

He said one of the learning points from the protests is that there is an urgent need to re-tool the governance process. He said many youths were unemployed and unengaged. “In their idle nature, they are agitated and the #EndSARS protests gave them the opportunity to vent the anger and frustration that have been bottled up over the years”. He appealed to leaders to brace up to their responsibilities of mentoring the youths on the way for a better future.

“As we begin to address these issues just as we have consistently done since five years ago, there is a need for us to work together towards ensuring that we build the youths as leaders of tomorrow.

There is a huge work to be done in the country to reduce the level of poverty across the nation.” He explained that the state had just inaugurated the Rural Youths Skills Acquisition Programme (RYSA) and had a few months ago inaugurated the Girl-Child Empowerment Training Programme, and N5 billion was earmarked for all the Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programmes in 2021fiscal year budget proposal.

