Post insurgency economic recovery, Borno unveils 25 year Development Plan

As parts of it’s post insurgency rebuilding process, the Borno state government has launched a 25 year Development Plan and 10 years strategic transformation initiative for the stabilization and economic recovery of the state from the over a decade long insurgency.

 

While speaking at the launching of the Initiative held at the Multipurpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum said: “Today represents a unique milestone in the history of the development of Borno State. Today represents the triumph of hope over hopelessness, confidence over pessimism and optimism over despondency.

 

“Today Borno State is  standing, once again, on the threshold of history, ready to mobilize all resources at its disposal to overcome life’s enduring challenges. Indeed, the history of Borno, like the history of all great civilizations, has been characterized by challenges and the victories in surmounting these challenges.

 

The enduring spirit of hope and faith has always fired our survival instinct and unleashed the intrinsic strength needed to surmount these challenges.”
Governor Zulum called on the international community and well meaning citizens of the state to key into the rebuilding process of the state, adding that the development plan was built on 5 driving pillars of Human Capital Development, Leadership in Agriculture, Healthy Citizenry, Sustainable Environment and Regional Trade Hub.

