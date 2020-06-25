Post-insurgency recovery, Borno develops 25-year devt plan

As part of post-insurgency recovery efforts in Borno State, the state government yesterday said it has developed a 25-year development plan to restore the socioeconomic lives of the people, affected by Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Babsgana Zulum on Sustainable Development Goals, Partnership and Humanitarian Coordination, Dr. Mairo Mandara, while speaking at s press briefing to mark the first anniversary of the governor at the Goverment House. Msiduguri, said the state government, academia, traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders had developed a 25-year post-insurgency development plsn with a 10-year implementation plan to be carried out on eight pillars.

He said: “Pillar one is on human capacity development, two on social reorientation, three on leadership in agriculture, four in health, five on sustainable coordination, six on alternative energy, abd investment, seven o regional cooperation and eight on building resilence, rehabilitation and resettlement.”

He said: “The Borno State goverment, through the state Agency for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, had registered 53 international non-oovernmental organisations (INGOs), 109 civil society otgsnisations (CSOs) and 10 community-based organisations (CBOs) to coordinate and monitor humanitarian activities in the state.”

Also speaking at the press briefing, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development. Hajjiya Zuwaira Gambo said: “We have received over 2,000 deradicalised former Boko Haram insurgents from Gombe Deradicslisation Centre and had rehabilitated them and reintegrated them back into the society.

“I want to change one notion, not all deradicalised persons are Boko Haram, some were just found in the wrong place at the wrong time, where they were arrested interogatated and found innocent, that was why they were released.

