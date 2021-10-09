News

Post insurgency stabilization: UNDP, Borno govt inaugurate projects

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Following the relative peace in Banki region of Borno State, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and state government have, inaugurated Immigration Control Post and Divisional Police State, accommodation and rehabilitation of Customs barracks constructed by the Borno State government in collaboration with UNDP through the German and Norwegian government funding to consolidate the stabilisation of the state.

While inaugurating the facilities in Banki, a border town between Nigeria and Cameroon, yesterday, the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, said: “ Today’ we are here for the inaugurations of the Immigrants control post and Custom office and barracks which signal the establishment of civil authority in this town. ‘‘The inauguration of the immigration of the Immigration Control post and Customs area signifies the restoration of civil authority and stabilization of the region.

